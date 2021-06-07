Showtime president Stephen Espinoza claims this could have been the last time Floyd Mayweather ever stepped into the ring

Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports, has reportedly said that this might be the end of the road for Floyd Mayweather as a professional boxer. According to ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi, Espinoza said the fight against Logan Paul could be the last time Floyd Mayweather stepped into the ring.

Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza on Mayweather: This may be the last time we see him in the ring. Whether you liked the exhibition or not, whether you agree with it or not, give this man his flowers today. #MayweatherPaul — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 7, 2021

Mayweather and Paul competed in an eight-round exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6. While Mayweather expectedly dominated the fight, he couldn't get a finish against his 0-1 counterpart. Mayweather was expected to make quick work of Logan Paul, but that didn't happen.

Logan Paul showed great resilience to hang in there with arguably the greatest boxer ever, despite taking some painful blows to the head and body during the fight. If this was Floyd Mayweather's last fight, his performance on the night might have left a lukewarm aftertaste for fans at best.

The performance was far removed from Mayweather's prolific display against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 when the undefeated boxer stopped the Irishman comfortably in the later rounds. McGregor is also thought to be a tougher opponent than Logan Paul, who isn't originally from the world of combat sports.

Is Floyd Mayweather truly retiring?

Although Stephen Espinoza claimed that Floyd Mayweather might have hung up his gloves for good this time, the 50-0 boxer has surprised us before. The news of Floyd Mayweather potentially walking into the sunset also comes as a surprise because he recently addressed the possibility of a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather keen for ‘easy’ Conor McGregor boxing rematch https://t.co/gZqpVvC4sC — Bitesize World News (@Bitesizewn) June 3, 2021

In another interview, Floyd Mayweather said that Logan's brother Jake could be his next opponent.

"We don't know what the future holds but we will see. I thought after Logan, probably Jake. We don't know. We'll see." said Mayweather.

If this is indeed it for Floyd Mayweather, we at Sportskeeda congratulate the legendary boxer for everything he's achieved inside the ring and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul full fight card results and video highlights

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari