Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul full fight card results and video highlights

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul headlined a massive boxing event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. After a hiatus of three years, the former five-division champion returned to the ring to face the YouTube sensation in an eight-round exhibition boxing match.

The event, titled 'Bragging Rights', also featured the professional boxing debut of former NFL star Chad Johnson against MMA fighter and bare-knuckle boxer Brian Maxwell. Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, faced Maxwell in a four-round exhibition bout.

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard also featured two professional bouts in the middleweight and light heavyweight division. Former junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd faced off against Luis Arias in middleweight action. Meanwhile, for the co-main event of the evening, Badou Jack squared off with Dervin Colina in light heavyweight action.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul full fight card results

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul main card results:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul ends in a draw - (Exhibition bout, eight rounds)

Badou Jack def. Dervin Colina via TKO (2:57 of Round 4)

Luis Arias def. Jarrett Hurd via split decision (94-95, 97-93, 96-93)

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell ends in a draw – (Exhibition bout, four rounds)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul prelims results

Dorian Khan Jr. def. Jonathan Gray via TKO (2:59 of Round 4)

Jalil Major Hackett def. Angelo Diaz via KO (1:11 of Round 1)

Adrian Benton def. Pedro Cruz via unanimous decision (42-36, 42-36, 42-36)

Jean Carlos Torres def. Zack Kuhn via KO (Round 2)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul highlights

Floyd Mayweather largely dominated Logan Paul over the course of eight rounds, although no official winner was declared as it was an exhibition bout. To his credit, Logan Paul managed to survive all eight rounds against the former five-division world champion in only the second professional bout of his career.

In the co-main event of the evening, former two-division champion Badou Jack put away late-replacement Dervin Colina in a light heavyweight contest. Jack dropped Colina three times in the fourth round to get the stoppage win at the 2:57 mark.

Luis Arias picked up a split decision in a closely contested bout against Jarrett Hurd in the first professional bout of the evening. In a huge upset win, two of the scorecards read 97-93 and 96-93 in favor of Arias, while one read 95-94 for Hurd.

What a war 🔥 @LuisCubaArias earns the tough split decision win over Jarrett Hurd #HurdArias #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/VKSAY9Ka9D — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

The showing was better than expected for former NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson as he went the distance in the first professional fight of his career. While it was mostly an even contest, Johnson suffered the first knockdown of the evening and managed to get back on his feet. The bout did not have an official winner as it was an exhibition.

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round 😤💪#JohnsonMaxwell #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mPRZ4AohF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

