Watch: Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have their final face-off ahead of lucrative boxing match

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul stared each other down for one last time in the final face-off before their highly-anticipated boxing match.

The pair will meet in the ring on Sunday night in an eight-round exhibition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

At 6'2, Logan Paul towered over Floyd Mayweather, who is six inches shorter than his opponent.

But despite the size disparity, the former pound-for-pound king is heavily favored across several sportsbooks to walk away with a victory.

Watch the final official face-off between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul:

The pay-per-view event, dubbed "Bragging Rights," won't have an official result for either competitor as the Florida State Boxing Commission announced that there will be no judges or an official decision. That means the only way either man could score a decisive victory is to score a knockout.

Floyd Mayweather has officially retired from pro-boxing with an immaculate record of 50-0 after defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017.

The last time he saw action, though, was during an exhibition match against Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve 2019.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul will be looking for his first ever victory since starting his pro boxing career.

He fought fellow YouTuber KSI once as amateurs and again as pros. The first fight ended in a draw, but Paul lost via a split decision in the rematch.

Logan Paul vows to KO Floyd Mayweather

There's an obvious gap between the boxing skills and experience of Logan Paul and his legendary opponent.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old believes he can pull off the unthinkable. In an episode of SHOWTIME Sports' Inside Mayweather vs. Paul, the internet celebrity said he'd do what no elite boxer could-

“I'm going to knock (Mayweather) out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I'm going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch. He doesn't know who he's getting in the ring with. He really thinks I'm a YouTuber. He really thinks I'm a fake fighter."

Watch the full episode below:

Win or lose, Logan Paul will receive the biggest payday of his career as he's expected to make $250,000 in base salary, with an additional 10 percent pay-per-view share.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather will reportedly earn a base purse of $10 million, as well as a 50 percent pay-per-view share.

Edited by Harvey Leonard