Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul rules: Will there be judges, and are knockouts allowed?

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight won’t have judges scoring it. However, knockouts are allowed in the fight.

The highly anticipated fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube megastar Logan Paul is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6th, 2021.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have captivated the attention of the fight game and pop culture realm worldwide

The fight has elicited a myriad of reactions from the combat sports community ever since it was announced a few months back. And after being postponed multiple times, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup is now finally set to come to fruition.

On one hand, critics of the fight have condemned it as a bad look for the sport of boxing and the fight game as a whole. On the other hand, proponents of the fight have asserted that both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are attracting a larger audience to boxing and combat sports. They believe that the duo deserves to be appreciated and respected for the same.

Irrespective of whether the hardcore fight fans love or hate this matchup, the fact remains that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have managed to captivate the attention of the vast majority of people in the fight game as well as the pop culture realm all around the world.

Ahead of the all-important fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, we briefly examine some of the fight’s rules that have been revealed thus far…

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul – What we know about the 'super exhibition' matchup thus far

As reported by ESPN, a spokesperson from Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation revealed a few notable details regarding the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup. The spokesperson revealed that the fight won’t have any ringside judges scoring it, and that no official winner will be announced after the fight.

It was added, however, that a vote/poll of some sort could be conducted to decide the fight’s winner. Nevertheless, the winner of this fight won’t be officially recognized, as exhibition matches do not reflect on a fighter’s professional record.

Additionally, the spokesperson noted that knockouts are allowed, and the referee has the right to decide whether or not to stop the fight.

It was reiterated that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup is an exhibition boxing match and not a professional boxing match. The fight has been scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Both boxers will wear 12-ounce gloves and no headgear.

The spokesperson from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Florida – the organization that oversees the Florida State Boxing Commission – also touched upon whether or not the Commission had sanctioned the fight.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup hasn’t officially been sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission. But with that being said, the commission will assign a referee for the fight.

The Florida State Boxing Commission didn’t sanction the fight due to the enormous difference between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in terms of experience and size.

Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time – having competed extensively as an amateur and professional boxer. Mayweather is 50-0 as a pro boxer.

On the contrary, Logan Paul has competed in one white-collar boxing match and one professional boxing match thus far.

In simple terms, Floyd Mayweather’s advantage in the realm of experience is far too extreme for the commission to sanction him to face a beginner like Logan Paul in a professional boxing match.

Furthermore, when it comes to their size difference, Logan Paul enjoys a clear advantage in this realm. Floyd Mayweather’s most recent fights took place at 147 and 154 pounds. Paul’s most recent fight – his professional boxing debut that he lost via split decision to fellow YouTuber KSI – saw him weigh in at 199.4 pounds.

How do you see the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match playing out? Sound off in the comments.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava