Floyd Mayweather reveals he is likely to fight Jake Paul next

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he will probably fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul after his upcoming fight with Logan, Jake's older brother. Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to collide in an exhibition boxing match on June 6 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Speaking about a potential matchup with Jake Paul, Mayweather said:

"We don't know what the future holds but we will see. I thought after Logan, probably Jake. We don't know. We'll see."

Logan Paul, who recently turned pro and is yet to win a fight in his career, is going up against arguably the greatest boxer on the planet. Mayweather has a perfect 50-0 record and has won against some of the best boxers in the world over the last couple of decades.

If this weren't the 21st century, people would never have taken the possibility of a matchup like this coming to fruition seriously. However, such is the situation now that influencers have shifted over to the world of combat sports and people want to see them fight icons who have built their careers in fighting.

Also read: Floyd Mayweather reveals how much he stands to make from the Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather isn't fond of Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather recently got involved in a heated altercation at a presser for the latter's upcoming fight against Logan. It didn't take long before things got physical. Mayweather and his team roughed up Jake after the latter removed Floyd's cap during their heated verbal exchange.

floyd mayweather just clipped jake paul pic.twitter.com/hnCQSCMxtX — brad (@Bradxx_) May 6, 2021

Logan Paul later claimed he was relieved his brother didn't get killed in the scuffle with Mayweather and his team. In an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan addressed the incident and thanked Mayweather's bodyguards for handling the situation well.

“Shout-out to Floyd’s security guard – all of them – for not killing Jake or anyone. They could’ve f**ked him up. And Floyd punched Jake in the face. And I don’t know how, not one camera caught it. Not one camera caught…Did you see his black eye?... Cool as f**k. I said the same thing.”

Do you think Floyd Mayweather should fight Jake Paul next? Sound off in the comments.

Also read: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul rules: Will there be judges, and are knockouts allowed?

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh