Floyd Mayweather reveals how much he stands to make from the Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid fighters ever, and he seems to be living up to his nickname for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul.

'Money' Mayweather will take on the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter in an eight-round exhibition contest on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mayweather vs. Paul rules, per Florida commission:



— No judges

— No official winner read

— Knockouts legal

— KO up to ref discretion

— No headgear

— 12 oz. gloves

— Eight 3-minute rounds — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 2, 2021

According to reports, Floyd Mayweather is set to receive a fixed pay of $10 million and 50% of the pay-per-view share.

However, according to the undefeated boxer, the actual amount going into Floyd Mayweather's bank account is a lot more than what reports suggest.

Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he made $350 million from the iconic Conor McGregor money fight in 2017 and has already made north of $30 million in the build-up to the Logan Paul bout.

"It was crazy. I was able to cross over. I was the first one to cross over with boxing and MMA, and for the McGregor fight, you know, of course that was lucrative. I was able to make 350 million in like 20-28 minutes... For the build-up so far [for the Logan Paul fight], I have made somewhere upwards of 30 million."

Floyd Mayweather expects to make something between $50-100 million when the fight is over.

"Between 50 and 100... Not bad, not bad for the Mayweather zone."

Mayweather's opponent Logan Paul is due for a $250,000 fight purse and 10% of PPV sales. 'The Maverick' is yet to reveal how much he will earn on top of his base remuneration.

Watch the interview below:

Floyd Mayweather: After Logan, probably Jake

Floyd Mayweather also shed light on whether he would like to fight Jake Paul after facing his elder brother, Logan. Mayweather and the younger Paul brother recently got into a scuffle at the press conference for the June 6 event.

In his usual juvenile manner of pulling antics, Jake Paul ran away, snatching Floyd Mayweather's hat. The boxer's security personnel chased Paul down and sent 'The Problem Child' home with a black eye.

It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.



(via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/47EXBWKcJo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2021

When asked if Jake Paul is his next target after Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather said it is certainly a possibility.

"We don't know what the future holds. We'll just see. After Logan, probably Jake. We don't know, we'll see."

Floyd Mayweather also shared that he would be happy to sign Tyron Woodley to Mayweather Promotions and help him land boxing bouts the way Jake Paul is doing.

"I would love Tyron Woodley to come to the Mayweather Promotions, Mayweather boxing gym and I would like to sign Tyron Woodley so he can be fighting other fighters in the sport of boxing, not on a high-high level, but on the same level as Jake Paul is doing. Because Jake Paul is fighting a bunch of nobody, so why can't Tyron Woodley do that? I'll sign him."

Mayweather Promotions currently manage big names like Gervonta Davis, Badou Jack, and Jake Paul's close friend, J'Leon Love.

