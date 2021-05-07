Why did Floyd Mayweather attack Jake Paul?

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul on June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. At the media day of the event on May 6, Floyd Mayweather got into an altercation with Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' approached 'Money' to discuss a possible exhibition between the two after Mayweather fought Jake Paul's older brother. While they both seemed to agree on an impending bout, Paul suddenly grabbed Floyd Mayweather's hat and tried to get away. All the while, Jake Paul was heard saying,

"Gotcha hat!"

Obviously, this didn't sit well with Floyd Mayweather, who instantly lunged at Paul along with his team. See the altercation unfold below:

Jake Paul did make it to far running away with Floyd Mayweather ‘s hat. pic.twitter.com/xt66oCr8Z4 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 6, 2021

In the aftermath, Jake Paul uploaded a picture to his IG stories, where it seems 'The Problem Child' has suffered a black eye and possibly a broken tooth.

Jake Paul appears to have a eye injury & possibly lose tooth. Not sure if it’s from the scuffle with Mayweather or not! #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/OFKwzy5UX9 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 6, 2021

However, that didn't stop Jake Paul from going ahead and getting a "gotcha hat" tattoo, along with selling "gotcha hat" hats on his website.

Fans and spectators seem to be divided in their opinions of whether this was a real incident or staged for publicity. While some say it's genuine owing to Floyd Mayweather's visible rage, others are convinced it's nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Is Floyd Mayweather fighting Jake Paul?

'Money' is currently scheduled to fight Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul, but 'The Problem Child' may have just secured a bout against Mayweather. Jake Paul is known for creating hype around his celebrity boxing bouts using ridiculous publicity stunts, and this might be one of his best so far.

Jake Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer like his brother but boasts a better record than Logan Paul. The younger Paul is 3-0 so far in his boxing career, while his older brother is 0-1.

Floyd Mayweather has previously expressed interest in facing Jake Paul in an exhibition bout if the latter could secure a win over Ben Askren. Considering that Paul knocked Askren out in the first round and just managed to get into a scrum with 'Money', this may well be the next exhibition bout for the retired boxer.

floyd mayweather just clipped jake paul pic.twitter.com/hnCQSCMxtX — brad (@Bradxx_) May 6, 2021