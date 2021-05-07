Jake Paul appears to have a black eye from his brawl with Floyd Mayweather's team

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather caused absolute mayhem in Miami as they sparked a huge brawl. Following Mayweather's press conference and face-off against Logan Paul, his younger brother Jake decided to get in the face of Mayweather and ended up with a black eye.

During their confrontation, Jake Paul snatched Mayweather's hat and the move immediately caused chaos between the two parties. While footage didn't exactly capture what had transpired during the brawl, Jake Paul shared a video of himself shortly after.

Moments after the brawl with Floyd, Jake Paul took to Instagram to share a story through his profile. In classic Jake Paul fashion, The Problem Child flaunted his black eye and bleeding mouth, which was caused due to the brawl against Mayweather.

Here is an image of Jake Paul moments after his brawl with Mayweather:

Jake Paul after his brawl with Floyd Mayweather

During Logan's press conference with Mayweather, Jake Paul was in the corner of his brother and accompanied Logan to the stage. Jake, being the instigator he is, continued taunting Mayweather while he went back-and-forth with Logan on the microphone.

Mayweather didn't seem too distracted by Jake's comments and also fired back at the latter. The undefeated boxer did so while taking shots at his upcoming opponent Logan and putting both the Paul brothers on notice.

Floyd Mayweather has also had issues with Jake Paul in the past. The former has claimed that he wants to fight The Problem Child in an exhibition bout if he had gotten past Ben Askren, which Paul recently did at the Triller Fight Club event.

Mayweather made a post where he wrote that he wants to fight Jake Paul:

Could Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather end up fighting each other next?

Jake Paul has already made a lot of noise since stepping into the world of boxing. Paul has beaten the likes of Deji, Nate Robinson, and recently put away former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Paul has also called out the likes of Daniel Cormier and has been taking shots at Kamaru Usman.

However, the YouTuber-turned-Boxer could now shift his focus towards Floyd Mayweather, despite being given the fact that his brother Logan will be fighting Money on 6th June in Miami, Florida.

If Mayweather gets past Logan, chances are that the undefeated boxer will aim for a fight against Jake Paul.