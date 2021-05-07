Jake Paul gets a 'gotcha hat' tattoo after brawl with Floyd Mayweather

In the aftermath of his brawl against Floyd Mayweather, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took to social media to show off his "gotcha hat" tattoo. After causing chaos in Miami at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul press conference, Jake Paul didn't waste much time capitalizing on him snatching Mayweather's hat.

In the Mayweather vs. Paul press conference, Jake confronted the undefeated boxer in front of the media. 'The Problem Child' once again caused controversy when he snatched Mayweather's hat but was immediately jumped by the latter's team.

Taking to social media, not only did Jake Paul advertise his 'gotcha hat' merch based on the incident, but the YouTube star also got a tattoo of it. Here is Jake Paul's latest tattoo after his brawl with Mayweather:

Due to the brawl against Mayweather, Jake Paul ended up with a black eye and was also bleeding from his mouth. 'The Problem Child' took to Instagram, and the black eye was clearly visible in his IG stories.

In another update, Logan confirmed that Jake Paul is seemingly banned from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the former's fight against Mayweather. The older Paul brother will face Mayweather on June 6th in a six-round bout.

Floyd Mayweather has expressed his desire to face Jake Paul in the past

Floyd Mayweather has expressed in the past that he'd want to face Jake Paul in an exhibition bout. Mayweather had stated that if Jake could get past Ben Askren, then the former would shift his focus towards 'The Problem Child' after beating Logan Paul.

On June 6th, it would be interesting to note how Mayweather vs. Logan would play out. The two finally faced off for the first time during their press conference, and Logan's towering height advantage over Floyd was clearly visible.

While Mayweather is the clear favorite to win the fight, Logan Paul could cause the biggest upset in boxing history if he manages to beat the undefeated boxer.