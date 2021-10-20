Who was John Hauser? UND student dies in tragic plane crash

University of North Dakota student John Hauser recently passed away due to a tragic plane crash during his training session in Trail County on Monday, October 18, 2021. He suffered fatal injuries from the accident and was declared dead on the spot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the UND plane reportedly crashed into a field near 11th Street Northeast and 165th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 pm in the evening. The campus later identified the victim as sophomore student John Hauser.

The tragic incident prompted the university to temporarily halt all flight-related activities. Robert Kraus, Dean of John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, called off all aerospace flight training plans in UND, including aircraft, ground briefings, and ATD, for a 'safety stand-down' on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

All about UND plane crash victim, John Hauser

John Hauser was a 19-year-old sophomore student at the University of North Dakota. He was born in 2002 in Chicago and had a major in commercial aviation, as per a statement provided by UND President Andrew Armacost.

Unfortunately, the youngster recently died in a tragic plane crash during his pilot training session. Flight instructor Andrew Fox told the Star Tribune that John was a licensed pilot. On the day of the incident, the former permitted the student to go for a solo flight.

Se Kwon @SeKwonTV

- UND student pilot was John Hauser of Chicago, IL

- Was majoring in Commercial AviationSending all my thoughts to Se Kwon @SeKwonTV WDAY has been working overnight to bring you the latest on breaking news near Buxton.

UND confirmed a pilot has died in a crash.

This morning on First News:

- a report from the crash site

- flight tracking data

- UND's response to students WDAY has been working overnight to bring you the latest on breaking news near Buxton.

UND confirmed a pilot has died in a crash.

This morning on First News:

- a report from the crash site

- flight tracking data

- UND's response to students https://t.co/PYAy9PQIj5 ‼️NEW INFORMATION:- UND student pilot was John Hauser of Chicago, IL- Was majoring in Commercial AviationSending all my thoughts to @UofNorthDakota @UNDAerospace today. It’s never easy hearing about the loss of anyone, especially when it’s someone in the UND community. twitter.com/sekwontv/statu… ‼️NEW INFORMATION:

- UND student pilot was John Hauser of Chicago, IL

- Was majoring in Commercial AviationSending all my thoughts to @UofNorthDakota & @UNDAerospace today. It’s never easy hearing about the loss of anyone, especially when it’s someone in the UND community. twitter.com/sekwontv/statu…

The teenager was set to make a few landings at Fargo Airport before returning to Grand Forks. Speaking about his untimely death, Andrew Armacost said the loss affected the entire family at UND. He also sent his condolences to John Hauser’s family and close friends:

“The loss of a member of our UND community affects us all… We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, classmates, and fraternity brothers. They are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

The president also asked students to remember John Hauser’s impact on the community:

“This is a tragic time for John’s family and his friends. We must take the time to remember his impact on our campus community and to come together to support one another.”

The student’s family is yet to provide an official statement about his tragic demise. Meanwhile, other students at the University of North Dakota are being provided counseling sessions by the university to deal with the aftermath of the horrific incident.

More details about John Hauser’s UND plane crash

John Hauser's plane crashed into a field in southeast Buxton (Image for representation) (Image via Getty Images)

As per the North Dakota Highway Department, the plane operated by John Hauser crashed into a field located in southeast Buxton, nearly 28 miles south of Grand Forks. The crashing aircraft was reportedly seen by some farmers working near the field.

According to Keith Holloway, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, UND first dispatched the plane around 6:30 pm on Monday evening. The crash occurred more than an hour after the flight took off.

No immediate cause behind the crash has been identified so far. Holloway told the Grand Forks Herald that the results of a preliminary examination are likely to arrive in 10 days, but a detailed investigation related to the crash may take up to two years.

Meanwhile, Dean Robert Kraus requested members of the UND to refrain from speculating about the cause behind the crash. In a detailed email note, he wrote:

Also Read

“Out of respect for the family, we stress that you should not speculate about this event and let the investigation take its course. There are many factors associated with an event like this, and everyone has their own way of processing feelings and emotions.”

The investigation for John Hauser’s crash is being conducted by the NDHP and Federal Aviation Administration in collaboration with the Trail County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Forks, and UND police departments.

Edited by Shaheen Banu