Who are Edie Falco's children? All about her family as she calls 'Sopranos' co-star James Gandolfini her soulmate

Actress Edie Falco recently recalled her performance as Carmela Soprano on the hit HBO show The Sopranos and the moments she spent with her late co-star and on-screen husband, James Gandolfini. She used to call him her acting soulmate.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Falco said that her and Gandolfini’s lives were similar in that they were the normal middle-class and suburban people who were not destined to become actors.

Falco said that when the show was renewed for a second season, Gandolfini said that he had no idea what they did but they must try to do it again. Falco assured him that they would sort everything out.

The Oz star mentioned that she and Gandolfini did not spare a lot of time in scripts and that she felt different while working with him.

James Gandolfini passed away in 2013 at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack. The Sopranos premiered in 1999. The lead character of Tony Soprano, played by Gandolfini, handled life as a family man and a leader of New Jersey’s criminal underworld.

Children of Edie Falco and her relationships

Edie Falco attends the "The Many Saints Of Newark" Tribeca Fall Preview at Beacon Theatre on September 22, 2021 in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

Apart from being a popular actress, Edie Falco is a mother of two children. She adopted a son, Anderson, in 2005 and a daughter, Macy, in 2008.

The American Crime Story star dated actor and director John Devlin in 1996. The couple purchased a West Village apartment in 1999. However, they separated in 2001.

Falco and actor Stanley Tucci began dating in 2002 after appearing in the Broadway revival of Frankie and Johnny. They appeared together for a year on various occasions. The public could not see much inside their relationship before they split.

Regarding her decision to adopt children, Edie Falco said that it came about after forming a close relationship with her dog Marley. After adopting Macy and Anderson, she was reportedly in love with actor Bill Sage. Today, being a single mother, she is living a normal and happy life.

