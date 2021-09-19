Where to watch The Many Saints of Newark? Release date, streaming details, cast and all about the Sopranos spin-off

A prequel to HBO's popular crime drama series The Sopranos (1999 - 2007), The Many Saints of Newark is set to premiere in the US shortly. Much like the HBO series, the primary focus of The Many Saints of Newark will be Tony Soprano.

The film will depict Soprano as a young teenager who is yet to arrive in the mafia business. The Many Saints of Newark will capture his early years in the city and introduction to the criminal world.

Here's everything about The Many Saints of Newark's release, streaming, cast, and more:

When will The Many Saints of Newark release?

The Many Saints of Newark

The complete schedule of the theatrical release of the American crime drama film is given below:

September 22 - UK and Ireland

UK and Ireland September 23 - Germany and Russia

Germany and Russia September 24 - Spain

Spain September 30 - Argentina

Argentina October 1 - Canada, Iceland, and The USA

Canada, Iceland, and The USA October 15 - Italy and Sweden

Italy and Sweden October 29 - Poland

Poland November 3 - France

France November 11 - Netherlands

The film is expected to make an October arrival in Denmark, Slovakia, and Portugal. On the other hand, Asian countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will see the release in January next year.

Where to watch The Many Saints of Newark online?

The Sopranos prequel will be available on HBO Max for 31 days

The Many Saints of Newark prequel will have its digital premiere on HBO Max simultaneously with the theatrical release in the United States. The movie will be available to HBO Max subscribers for 31 days starting from October 1.

The Many Saints of Newark: Cast, characters, and plot

The Many Saints of Newark: Cast, characters, and plot

Cast and characters

Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti

Michael Gandolfini as Anthony Soprano/Tony

Leslie Odom Jr. as Harold McBrayer

Jon Bernthal as Giovanni Soprano/Johnny Boy

Corey Stoll as Corrado Soprano Jr./Junior

Ray Liotta as Aldo Moltisanti/Hollywood D**k

Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano

Billy Magnussen as Paulie Gualtieri/Walnuts

Michela De Rossi as Giuseppina Bruno

John Magaro as Silvio Dante

Samson Moeakiola as Salvatore Bonpensiero/Big P**sy

Alexandra Intrator as Janice Soprano

The Sopranos' creator David Chase has co-written the movie with Lawrence Konner, who was also among the show's writers. Apart from the writing credits, Alan Taylor is donning the director's hat for The Many Saints of Newark.

Synopsis

The official synopsis of The Many Saints of Newark is as follows:

"Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

"Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano."

