How old is Alabama Luella Barker? TikTok star banned due to multiple guideline violations, days after facing backlash online

Drummer Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Luella Barker has been banned from TikTok after she violated several community guidelines. This comes after the 15-year-old received immense backlash for dancing suggestively in front of her rockstar father.

When one currently searches for her TikTok handle, it can no longer be seen on the social media platform. A stern message of “This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations” appears when one goes to her page.

Her TikTok profile does not showcase her followers count, likes, or posts.

Though Alabama Luella Barker’s main TikTok account has been banned, her backup profile is active. Alongside, she continues to post on Instagram.

Why is Alabama Luella Barker receiving hate from netizens?

The musician’s youngest child has been receiving hate as followers find her attire inappropriate. The teenager is often seen sporting short dresses and heavy makeup.

Earlier this week, Alabama Luella Barker danced to a song wearing low-waisted skinny jeans and an open leather jacket, which exposed her lingerie. Her father Barker could be seen sitting in the back along with his son Landon Barker, who is 18 years old.

Travis Barker sat expressionless as his daughter continued dancing for her TikTok clip.

The video received several comments which showcased disappointment. A few read:

"This is so cringe and inappropriate wtf kind of parenting is this??"

"She's 15??? This is not okay."

Another comment read:

"Travis please go parent your child, and yes she is a CHILD.”

Travis Barker shares Alabama Luella Barker and his son Landon Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. However, the Blink-182 drummer is now engaged to reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids of her own, Reign, Penelope, and Mason. She shares her children with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kourtney and Travis' children seem to be getting along well, as the two families have been seen together on multiple occasions, including a trip to Disneyland earlier this year. Travis Barker also recently appeared on Kourtney's daughter Penelope's TikTok account.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar