Why did Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler divorce? Ugly split explored as ex-wife reacts to Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on October 17 after almost two years of relationship. Unlike Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, who seems to be in an emotionally difficult position, Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have had no such issues since separating in 2008.

Model Moakler spoke to Page Six in reaction to her ex-husband Barker getting engaged to Kardashian. The 46-year-old OnlyFans star creator said:

"Really, they got engaged? I haven't heard anything about it."

Moakler also made a snarky comment by saying,

"I think they're very deserving of one another. I hope they get good ratings."

A brief timeline of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's relationship

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler reportedly started dating in the summer of 2002, right when the former separated from his first wife, Melissa Kennedy. The two welcomed a son, Landon Asher, on October 9, 2003, after a year of dating.

On October 30, 2004, Barker and Moakler got married in a gothic style wedding inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas. In December 2005, the former pair gave birth to their daughter, Alabama Luella.

From 2005 to 2007, the confines of their marital life were opened for showcasing on the reality TV show, Meet the Barkers.

Travis axed the show beyond a second reason, citing "toxic energy" in his autobiography, Can I Say. Meanwhile, Moakler, who also contributed to the book, wrote:

"I think the show destroyed our relationship. I think he (Barker) was afraid he was going to be looked on as a reality star. So when the cameras stopped rolling, he distanced himself from me in every way that he possibly could."

Controversy with Paris Hilton

When rumors about Travis Barker spending time with Paris Hilton came to the news, Shanna Moakler confronted Paris. The socialite claimed that Moakler had allegedly punched her in the jaw after verbally abusing her.

Reason for Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's divorce

The Blink-182 drummer was in a plane crash with his friend DJ AM. Barker and AM were the only two people to survive the crash, which claimed the lives of four people. The accident resulted in Barker suffering from second and third-degree burns.

Travis Barker was reunited with Shanna Moakler after surviving in hospital. However, shortly after their reconciliation, he accused her of an extra-marital affair.

Moakler, in return, also accused him of cheating during their marriage. Travis also took to his MySpace profile to publicly accuse his then-wife of adultery.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2008. However, on December 7, 2014, cops were summoned to Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's shared home in Los Angeles. The two were reportedly in a heated argument, which led to both being arrested for threatening each other.

They didn't press charges against each other, and went their separate ways after that. However, the duo continues to co-parent their two children.

Edited by Ravi Iyer