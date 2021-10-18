Travis Barker dating history: All about the musician's exes as he proposes to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is getting married once again, and he recently proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. He expressed his feelings to Kardashian on a Montecito beach by getting on one knee, and the area was full of roses in the shape of hearts.

The pair celebrated the occasion by planning a dinner with family and friends. This is nothing new for Travis as he has always kept his relationship in the limelight and his second marriage was also the theme of an MTV reality show.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been in a relationship since January 2021. Barker's relationship brought a significant change as he started to prefer air transport after avoiding them for 13 years.

A look into Travis Barker's past relationships

Travis Landon Barker initially married Melissa Kennedy, and they later divorced in August 2002. He then tied the knot with actress and winner of Miss USA 1995, Shanna Moakler, in 2004. They welcomed two children, son Landon Asher in 2003 and daughter Alabama Luella, 2004.

Shanna filed for divorce in 2006, and the news became public after the pair used MySpace pages to express their situation. While their divorce was pending, a few reports in 2007 mentioned that they were trying to give their relationship another chance. They were also reportedly spotted together on a few occasions.

Travis Barker performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time broadcast on December 6, 2020 (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with People magazine, Moakler said that she and Barker had sorted out their issues and that she was not pregnant. People later confirmed that they had split, and their divorce was finalized in 2008, although they were spotted kissing and holding hands at the Video Music Awards 2007.

The couple was spotted together in 2009 during a DJ set where Travis Barker played with DJ AM in Las Vegas. They tried to reconcile again in the same year but gave up at a point in time.

Barker and Moakler once fell into trouble after being involved in a heated argument with each other in 2014. The situation was so bad that cops had to be called, and they were arrested.

Travis Barker also dated Paris Hilton in 2006 after his separation from Shanna and was also linked to Tara Conner the same year. He then dated singer and actress Rita Ora and model Arianny Celeste for a short period in 2015.

Reports surfaced in 2016 mentioning that Travis and Shanna were co-parenting their children.

