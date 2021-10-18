Hilarious Scott Disick memes go viral after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get engaged 

Scott Disick was subjected to much ridicule after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement via an Instagram post on 17 October 2021. The Poosh founder captioned the post by writing, "Forever."

The duo were first linked together in 2019 when paparazzi spotted them on a dinner date with their respective children. However, according to Travis Barker's statement to PEOPLE magazine, they were just being friendly.

He stated,

"Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it... I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Two years later, Kourtney and Travis were spotted at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles in February 2021. The former made the relationship official the same month on Instagram.

Despite the widespread elation, one person seems to have gotten the short end of the stick. Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, had to witness an influx of memes and mockery following the aforementioned couple's announcement.

Scott Disick memes are on the rise after Kourtney Kardashian gets engaged to Travis Barker

Suffice to say, the internet is a tumultuous and unforgiving space. After Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her engagement to Travis Barker, Twitteratis were quick to poke fun at her ex Scott Disick.

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Scott Disick congratulating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on their engagement Scott Disick congratulating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on their engagement https://t.co/oT0JiCFLwM

WellTheTruthIs @truth_well Live footage of TMZ trying to speak to Scott Disick after hearing the news of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker getting engaged. 😭 Live footage of TMZ trying to speak to Scott Disick after hearing the news of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker getting engaged. 😭 https://t.co/vbSJMpjwN0

kathleen @kathleen_hanley *kourtney kardashian and travis barker’s wedding day* “speak now or forever hold your peace” scott disick: *kourtney kardashian and travis barker’s wedding day* “speak now or forever hold your peace” scott disick: https://t.co/R0vmn81I8b

CANCELLED @tanamongeau i just know scott disick punching the air i just know scott disick punching the air

loser @crxckcobain Scott Disick outside Kourtney’s house rn Scott Disick outside Kourtney’s house rn https://t.co/FcY9CRTFAk

kathleen @kathleen_hanley scott disick disguising himself as a chandelier at travis barker and kourtney kardashian’s wedding venue so he can ruin their day scott disick disguising himself as a chandelier at travis barker and kourtney kardashian’s wedding venue so he can ruin their day https://t.co/FmhxKlwUWX

What elicited these memes?

Several of these memes suggest that Disick is displeased to hear about Kourtney's engagement. The 38-year-old media personality allegedly expressed interest in having a fourth child with his ex-partner. The rumor was confirmed by Kim Kardashian. Disick's interest came despite both of them dating other people at the time.

Speculation over Scott Disick being disgruntled over news of Kourtney's engagement spawns from their turbulent courtship. The former couple had been in an on-off relationship for over nine years and had three children together.

Over a decade back, in April 2011, Scott Disick was documented shopping for an engagement ring in the Season 1 finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York. However, Kourtney abstained from his borderline proposal by saying,

"Why mess it up? I just feel like right now I'm happy with the way things are."

According to some of the trending memes, Disick's ordeal with the 'almost proposal' after dating Kourtney for years is in stark contrast to her engagement to Barker. Notably, the announcement came just a few months after the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Scott Disick recently split with 20-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin in September. Before that, he famously parted ways with the 23-year old model Sofia Richie in May 2020.

Disick was also ridiculed for dating women who were significantly younger than him.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul