Who is Katie Mills? All about Jojo Siwa's rumored new girlfriend as duo's TikTok videos go viral 

Internet sensation JoJo Siwa has allegedly moved on from her relationship with Kylie Prew. The 18-year-old former Dance Moms star reportedly appeared in a TikTok video with her rumored girlfriend.

JoJo Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year. She shared images of herself along with Prew on her Instagram profile. The two had also appeared on Siwa's mum's podcast, "Success with Jess."

In November, JoJo Siwa appeared on Paris Hilton's podcast This Is Paris and confirmed her breakup with Prew. JoJo Siwa said in the podcast interview:

"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up."

JoJo Siwa revealed in an interview with People Magazine last month that she is still in touch with Kylie Prew.

How old is JoJo Siwa's rumored new girlfriend, Katie Mills?

TikTok star Katie Mills appears to be from Utah. Her Instagram profile includes several pictures of herself attending Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

Katie Mills is presumably 18 or 19 years old and has accumulated nearly 7k followers on the social media platform.

JoJo Siwa and her rumored girlfriend Mills appeared together in a series of TikTok videos. They appeared to be attending a Lakers basketball game together where the two sat courtside and filmed a video together. JoJo Siwa captioned her video:

"My favorite TikTok dance of all time"

Katie Mills also uploaded a TikTok video of herself with Siwa on the same day. The two were seen dancing and holding hands on the beach which made followers assume that the two were in a relationship.

Fans of Siwa who wanted to know more about the rumored relationship found themselves in Mills' VSCO account.

In the uploaded pictures, one could see Mills and Siwa at Disneyland together. One picture included Mills kissing Siwa on the cheek.

Katie Mills wrote in the comment section:

"I may or may not be obsessed w her"

While fans have been speculating heavily, neither JoJo Siwa nor Katie Mills have confirmed their relationship in an official capacity.

