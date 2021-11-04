"Right person, wrong time": JoJo Siwa officially announces split with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew started dating in January shortly after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. The American dancer announced her relationship during a February appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After being Kylie's best friend for over a year, she began to refer to her as an "exceptional human" and eventually started calling her her girlfriend on January 8, 2021. The Dancing with the Stars contestant added in the interview that she had been the happiest ever since.

She also told the late night host:

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet."

JoJo Siwa confident about her friendship with best friend Kylie Prew after break-up

Joelle Joanie "JoJo" Siwa and Kylie Prew parted ways sometime in the month of October, and Jojo confirmed this on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast on November 2. Siwa shared that while she and Prew are no longer together, they are still best friends.

She commented during the podcast by saying:

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end, something that I didn't know could happen."

She also continued to add:

"I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted. But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."

JoJo Siwa's hectic schedule and age were a contributing factor in the split

In a recent interview, JoJo had mentioned that her "hectic schedule" and her "age" played a contributing factor in her split with Kylie Prew.

She had also mentioned that she was just 18 years old and Kylie being 17 years of age had been going through a lot of change and growth of mind.

However, she assures that they both would still take a bullet for each other even though they had broken up.

Before the breakup, news began to circulate online that the two were celebrating their six-month anniversary milestone in July. The latest update on JoJo Siwa and Prew's relationship was in late September, when Siwa posted on Instagram about how the two adopted a puppy together. However, the two still remain close and claim that they are best friends.

