5 Current WWE Superstars who are proud to be part of the LGBTQ community

Every year, June is celebrated as Pride Month, which makes it the perfect time to honor some current WWE stars who are proud to be part of the LGBTQ community.

In recent years, several members of the company's main and NXT rosters have braved the public reaction and announced that they are proud to be LGBTQ.

Pride Month is also when we raise awareness of the fact that there are still people who need LGBTQ role models in their lives to help them find their own voice.

The following article looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have publicly revealed that they are LGBTQ.

#5. Current WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven (Doudrop)

Piper Niven has been part of WWE's NXT UK brand for several years, but her big breakthrough came last week on Monday Night RAW when she made her debut alongside Eva Marie. Niven was a surprise addition to the match against Naomi. She was later unveiled as Marie's backup to ensure that the former Total Divas star wouldn't have to step into the ring herself.

This past week, it was revealed that Piper's new name would be Doudrop. And during the latest edition of RAW, she cost Eva Marie a chance to be part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Back on Bi-Visibility Day in September 2019, Niven celebrated by finally being able to tell her truth to the world. The former NXT UK star did the same via a tweet, and she received positive feedback from the WWE Universe.

Interestingly, Niven has since deleted the tweet, and despite being proud to be bisexual, the star has never publicly spoken about her sexual orientation.

Just two months after her tweet, Niven revealed that she was engaged after a trip to Portencross, where her partner had proposed.

Following Piper's promotion to the main roster, she joins many other current WWE Superstars who are also proud to be part of the LGBTQ community and will spend the month of June celebrating.

