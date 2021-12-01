What happened to Chris Cuomo? Indefinite CNN suspension explained  

CNN star Chris Cuomo has been suspended from the network for an indefinite period “pending further evaluation” for his efforts in aiding his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The latter was accused of inappropriate actions and harassment against women that led to his resignation nearly three months ago. Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo came under scrutiny for providing aides to his brother and previously apologized for his behavior.

However, new court documents released by New York attorney general Letitia James on Monday, November 29, showed that the veteran host’s involvement in his brother’s case was more intimate than initially presented to the public.

In response, CNN decided to suspend their longtime host from the network. In an official statement, a spokesperson for the media giant mentioned that the latest documents raised “serious questions” about Chris’ role in his brother’s defense:

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

The spokesperson also said that the network initially understood Chris’ situation but the latest details on his involvement prompted them to take action against the host:

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

CNN’s decision comes following consistent criticism from several people about the lack of action from the network against Chris Cuomo for violating journalistic conduct.

Chris Cuomo’s involvement in Andrew Cuomo’s defense explored

Chris Cuomo joined CNN in 2013 and went on to become one of the network's biggest stars. His 9:00 pm Cuomo’s Prime Time show is one of the most-watched segments on the channel.

However, when his brother Andrew Cuomo was accused of several cases of misconduct against women, the reporter came under scanner for allegedly providing political aides to the former Governor.

The TV host addressed the situation in August and mentioned that he was not an “advisor” and only a “brother”:

“I’m not an adviser, I’m a brother. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.”

In May, CNN also refuted claims about Chris Cuomo’s role in Andre Cuomo’s defense. The network also mentioned that the anchor will not take part in any conversations surrounding his brother’s case:

"Chris has not been involved in CNN's extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes. In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother. However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward."

However, the latest court documents, including receipts of text messages and interview transcripts, showed the journalist actively participating in crafting his brother’s responses to charges by using his sources in the press.

In one of the messages, Chris Cuomo can be seen communicating with Melissa DeRosa, the-then senior aide to the Governor about a lead surrounding Anna Ruch.

The latter was one of the 11 women who accused Andrew Cuomo of harassment and said he made inappropriate advances towards her at a wedding. Chris Cuomo told investigators that he reached out to fellow journalists to have a lead on other accusers:

“When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out… The idea of one reporter calling another to find out about what's coming down the pipe is completely business-as-usual.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo’s representative Rich Azzopardi mentioned that the latest documents were “manipulated”. However, Chris Cuomo and his team are yet to publicly acknowledge his suspension and details on his involvement.

