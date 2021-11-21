Psychologist's 'King Richard' criticism leaves Twitter furious

Following the release of King Richard, a woman named Jessica Taylor criticized the movie on social media. The movie is based on Serena and Venus Williams and focuses on their father teaching them tennis. The title is accused of being s*xist.
Jessica Taylor expressed her disappointment with the film in a tweet, saying that while the film is about the success of Serena and Venus Williams, it focuses primarily on their father Richard.
Taylor was also surprised that Serena and Venus were the executive producers of the film. She went on to add that she never expected a film about two powerful and successful Black female athletes to be named after a man or based on a man.
Twitter supports 'King Richard' in response to Jessica Taylor's comments
Although Jessica's latest tweet was supported by a few, it mostly received negative reactions from the public. Here are a few.
However, critics also highlighted the fact that Will Smith, who plays the role of Richard Williams, had the most screen time in King Richard. Meanwhile, Serena and Venus mentioned in certain interviews that they wanted to focus on the role their father played in their lives and express how thankful they feel for him.
About psychologist Jessica Taylor
Dr. Jessica Taylor is a psychologist, feminist author and campaigner. Taylor was a Senior Lecturer in Forensic and Criminological Psychology at the University of Derby.
She initially volunteered to help domestic violence victims and then earned her Bachelor of Science Honors degree in psychology. She then co-founded The Eaton Foundation with Alex Eaton, a male mental health and wellbeing center in the UK.
Taylor then founded an organization called VictimFocus, which addressed victim-blaming practices in several fields. She was also shortlisted for the Emma Humphreys Memorial Prize in 2017 and 2018 and earned her PhD in forensic psychology from the University of Birmingham in 2019.
'King Richard' release date, cast, streaming platform and more
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, King Richard is a biographical drama film. It focuses on the life of Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams.
Apart from Will Smith playing the title role, the film also stars Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams. Other cast members include Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and others.
The film features Beyoncé’s song, Be Alive. The film's shooting commenced in January 2020, but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. After it resumed, Live Schreiber exited on account of scheduling conflicts and was replaced by Tony Goldwyn.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
King Richard’s world premiere was held at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on 2 September 2021. It was simultaneously released in theaters and HBO Max on 19 November 2021. It has received decent feedback from critics.