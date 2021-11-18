"He needs to be in jail": Zac Stacy domestic violence video leaves Twitter enraged 

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is receiving immense heat online after attacking his ex-girlfriend. The 30-year-old was caught punching her head before slamming her onto the television set. Meanwhile, his five-month-old son was sitting just a few feet away as the terrifying incident unfolded.

On Saturday, Paparazzi and media company TMZ learned that the altercation took place at Stacy’s ex-girlfriend’s home in Florida.

Zac Stacy reportedly took to physical aggression after he and his ex-girlfriend got into a heated argument. The video shows the former footballer swinging at her head and yanking her off the couch.

Twitter demands Zac Stacy be put behind bars

Through the disturbing video, one can see Stacy throw an object at the woman as she continuously pleads with him to stop. His ex-girlfriend called the cops on him, but he immediately fled before law enforcement arrived.

Following the physical assault, she reportedly applied for a restraining order for herself and her son.

According to police documents, Zac Stacy arrived at her home at 2 PM to see his son. While he was present in the house, he became fuelled by jealous rage and landed punches at the mother of his child. In her restraining order application, she said:

"He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me”

She added:

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."

Stacy said “I love you” to her son before bolting the scene as the police were about to arrive.

Reacting to the horrifying video circulating online, many Twitter users said:















In the restraining order, the woman claimed that she feared for her and her child’s safety. She added that she went to the hospital to treat the head wounds.

Zac Stacy played for the Rams following his departure from Vanderbilt in 2013. He joined the New York Jets two years later but retired in 2015.

