“You violated my boundaries”: Ezra Waters’ TikTok account disappears following assault allegations surfacing online from multiple women 

TikToker and singer Ezra Waters appears to have deleted his social media accounts after se*ual assault allegations against him surfaced online. Two women have come forward stating that they were assaulted by the singer, who has amassed a huge fan following online.

Ezra Waters, whose real name is Gregory Ezra Clark, is a musician from Alabama best known for his soul and R&B tracks. At the time of this writing, Waters had amassed over 139.1k followers on TikTok.

Though his age has not been revealed online, it is believed the TikTok singer is in his mid- 20s.

Ezra Waters’ assault allegations explained

Fellow TikTok user Nadine Miland uploaded a video on November 4 detailing the abuse she went through at the hands of Waters. Miland claimed that prior to the s**ual assault, the singer had visited her to comfort her following her dog’s death.

She went on to narrate the incident on TikTok. While mentioning that she attempted to sleep, she added:

“He started humping my leg, and I was really uncomfortable. I said ‘no, I don’t want to have s*x, I told you.'”

Nadine Miland continued:

“He’d be like ‘oh yeah,’ and then he’d do it again. Then, eventually, he left when he realized he wasn’t going to get what wanted.”

As she addressed Ezra Waters in the video, she said:

“You violated my boundaries, physical and emotionally.”

The alleged victim also mentioned that she debated uploading the TikTok where she narrated her story but seeing him on her "For You Page" on the video sharing platform “really bothers” her spirit.

Another alleged victim comes forward, accusing Waters of assault

On November 7, Miland took to her TikTok account, sharing another accusation against Ezra Waters. The woman identified herself as Sheree.

While narrating Sheree’s story, Miland explained:

“She met Ezra through TikTok; that’s where he gets a lot of his victims. He physically assaulted her, in his room, digitally, if you know what I mean. The trauma, and her injuries, are so bad that she’s still recovering from that. This happened about a week ago.”

It has also been reported that authorities are investigating the accusations brought forward by Sheree.

🌔 @kingnjadaka That and also a ezra.waters on tiktok has also been exposed for SA’ing a woman. We need to talk about how even these “socially conscious” people on the internet are DANGEROUS. That and also a ezra.waters on tiktok has also been exposed for SA’ing a woman. We need to talk about how even these “socially conscious” people on the internet are DANGEROUS.

Since the accusations came forward, Ezra Waters' social media accounts, including TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, have disappeared.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee