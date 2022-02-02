Who is Jackie Goldschneider’s husband? Couple’s relationship explored ahead of RHONJ premiere

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider, who is married to Evan Goldschneider, has never shied away from talking about her personal and married life in front of the camera.

After dealing with the news of her husband’s affair and dishing out details about their intimate first time together in previous seasons, Jackie Goldschneider will be seen again on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 airing on February 1, 2022, on Bravo.

Jackie Goldschneider's relationship with husband explored ahead of RHONJ premiere

Evan Goldschneider came into the limelight after his wife Jackie Goldschneider appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2018.

Born on August 8, 1974, in New York, Evan earned degrees in both economics and finance, and worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2011.

He worked in financial firms as Senior Vice President and at the partner level before becoming a partner at Hawthorne Lane Capital Group in New York City.

The American businessman met Jackie in 2003 in Manhattan and after dating for a while, the love birds walked down the aisle in 2006. The net worth of Jackie's 47-year-old husband is estimated to be $7 million.

Jackie, a former lawyer, and her husband Evan share twins Jonas and Adin, 13, and twins Alexis and Hudson, 11.

But like any other married couple, Jackie and Evan have also faced a few rough phases in their married life and Jackie has always been vocal about her problems in front of the camera. But despite the ups and downs, the couple are very much in love and are still going strong.

Their bond was evident during a season 11 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that aired in February 2021, when Jackie’s fellow cast member Teresa Giudice alleged Evan of having an affair, but the couple weathered the storm and proved their love for each other.

Opening up about the allegation to Us Weekly ahead of the season 12 premiere, Jackie said that,

“It was a big learning curve for them but it just made them realize how strong their bond is and that it would take a lot more than this — even in front of the whole world — to pull us apart.”

But now the couple has moved on and are happy together.

“We realized how valuable it is to really communicate with each other and to talk things out. We dealt with it, we handled it, we stood united, and in the end, we all forgave each other and made up and moved forward. And I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”

After battling all the rumors, the star will once again grace the screen on season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on February 1, 2022, on Bravo.

Edited by Sabika