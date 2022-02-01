Why was Margaret Josephs sued? Lawsuits against ‘RHONJ’ star explored ahead of Season 12 premiere received

Reality TV star Margaret Josephs has always been in the spotlight for all the drama she brings to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which will air its new Season 12 from February 1, 2022, on Bravo.

But The Real Housewives of New Jersey celebrity Margaret Josephs has faced a number of lawsuits over the years from friends, a renowned clothing giant, and others, which have financially drained the actress.

Lawsuits on Margaret Josephs explored ahead of ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 premiere

With a net worth of $50 million, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs expected to lead a lavish lifestyle, but the star has endured various financial issues and lawsuits in the last few years.

Vineyard Vines first sued the founder, owner, and designer of the lifestyle brand Macbeth Collection, Josephs, for trademark infringement in 2014. Vineyard Vines claimed Josephs used their signature whale design on a number of her Macbeth products and asked for $12 million in damages.

After negotiations that continued throughout 2015, Josephs was ordered to pay $300,000. But the actress reportedly paid $190,000. Later in December 2018, a Connecticut district court ordered Josephs to pay up the remaining $110,000 she owed, along with $500,000 for violating the initial settlement agreement.

Opening about the legal battle on the November 27, 2019 episode of RHONJ with competitor Vineyard Vines, Josephs said:

“I’m coming off a rough couple of years. I had a horrible lawsuit with Vineyard Vines... They accused me of stealing their logo, which I did not do.”

“I settled for around $300,000 because I could not afford to go to trial. I filed for bankruptcy in my business. They put a lien on my property. I’m up to my eyeballs in legal bills.”

The entrepreneur was reportedly forced to sell her 1.7 acres of land for the settlements.

While battling the Vineyard lawsuit, Josephs and her husband, Joseph Benigno, were again sued in September 2016 by family friends Lori Ann and John Wayne Sigley for failing to pay back a loan.

According to Radar Online, the friends gave Bravo star Josephs and her husband $200,000 in cash that was supposed to be paid back within a year. But sixteen months after the deadline when the money was not returned, the frustrated friends took legal action against the couple.

It was also reported that Capital One Bank also sued Margaret Josephs for not paying her credit card bill. She was forced to pay a penalty of $800,000. The star also reportedly owed $200,000 to IRS in back taxes.

After battling so many financial issues, reality star Margaret Josephs will be seen again in The Real Housewives of New Jersey from February 1, 2022, on Bravo.

Edited by R. Elahi