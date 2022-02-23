When will Siesta Key Season 4 return? Trailer, air time, plot, and more about MTV series

Siesta Key, a reality television show set in Sarasota County, is ready to make big waves once again with its return on March 10, 2022, at 9 pm on MTV. The trailer, released on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, showed a glimpse of all the drama that fans would witness in season 4 of the show.

Season 4 will follow “a group of young adults as they navigate friendships, relationships, careers, breakups, and makeups in their beachside hometown in Florida.”

The plot description of the new episode read:

"This summer in the Key is about change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close...and who you’ve outgrown."

All about Siesta Key Season 4's plot and release date

Centered around the barrier island of the same name, the new season of Siesta Key will see some intense drama between the cast members. While some relationships will blossom, some old relationships will fall apart, including Juliette Porter and Sam Logan’s whirlwind romance as they accuse each other of infidelity.

In the clip, 30-year-old Logan said:

“She was doing exactly what I was doing, just hiding it and lying about it.”

Clarifying her stance, Porter told her ex-boyfriend:

“I’m sorry that I hurt you, but am I sorry for doing what I need to do for myself? No.”

The show will have some other old cast members, including Chloe Trautman, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, and Madisson Hausburg, “along with a few fresh faces, as they face unexpected challenges and surprises,” according to the show's description.

Produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films, with executive producers Tara Long, Mark Ford, Jennifer Aguirre, Scott B. Morgan, Tom Danon, Gary Kompothecras, Warren Skeels, Kevin Lopez, Daniel Blau Rogge, and Cecily Deutsch, new episodes of the show will premiere on March 10, 2022, on MTV. The previous seasons of the show can be watched on Paramount+.

About Siesta Key

Created by Mark Ford and Warren Skeels, the reality television series is inspired by Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which aired on MTV from 2004 -2006.

The show premiered on July 31, 2017. The first season of the show had 18 episodes with a running time of 42 minutes.

The show chronicles the lives of young adults who live in Siesta Key, Florida, during the summer debating issues of love, heartbreak, adulthood, and class.

Edited by Shaheen Banu