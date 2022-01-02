“I feel so broken and lost”: ‘Siesta Key’ star Madisson Hausburg mourns son Elliot’s death

Madisson Hausburg is grieving the death of her son Elliot Angel Soto on his expected due date. January 1, 2022, marked when she was to bring her son home after he was stillborn at 37 weeks.

Sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram, Hausburg wrote:

The television star also shared a picture of a tattoo she inked on her arm with her son’s first name written in cursive. She stated that it had been three weeks since she gave birth to Angel, held him in his arms, and kissed his cheeks.

Madisson feels that she is stuck in an uncertain situation between being a mother and not being able to care for her child. The star said that she feels a lot of physical aches to feed her baby boy and continued by saying:

“My heart and mind still can’t process that he’s gone. Everything triggers me…finding his pajamas in the laundry or just walking through the grocery store as I did a hundred times when he was in my tummy.”

Hausburg added that she feels broken and lost without her son, and she feels that “grief is just love with no place to go”.

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto were set to welcome Elliot during the New Year

Madisson Hausburg and her husband, Ish Soto

Madisson Hausburg and her husband Ish Soto announced in August 2021 that they were expecting a child on New Year’s Day, around two months before their marriage.

The Siesta Key star then shared through Instagram on December 21 that she delivered her son on December 12 alongside a picture of a special memory box in honor of the child.

Hausburg thanked all those who reached out and offered their condolences as she went through a difficult phase. She wrote:

“You have no idea how much it means to us and helps us feel less alone. I am learning more and more about stillbirth, miscarriage, and infant loss.”

Madisson also said she feels bad for those who have suffered this nightmare and can relate to the pain. She then wished everyone a very Happy New Year and asked everyone to keep Elliot in their thoughts and prayers.

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto’s relationship in brief

The duo first met during the first season of Siesta Key. The former was a cast member, while Soto was the show’s producer.

The pair made their relationship official at the beginning of the show’s third season. Madisson Hausburg then shifted to Los Angeles, and Ish Soto proposed to her during their first day in the new house.

