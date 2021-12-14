ATEEZ's loyal fan tattoo of Yunho's handwriting on her wrist goes viral

An ATEEZ fan took her love for Yunho in her own hands (quite literally) as she tattooed his handwriting on her wrist. The unexpected move has Korean netizens losing their marbles on theqoo’s community blog post. Several netizens commented how even Yunho would be surprised to see the tattoo.

While some fans thought the fan’s expression of love was cringy, others thought of it as a cute gesture and even commented that they might get a few K-pop-related tattoos in the future too.

A fan tattoo of ATEEZ’s Yunho’s handwriting goes viral two years later

The powerful K-pop group ATEEZ is making headlines again. Only this time, it’s not about their ever-riveting dance or powerful music, but because of a fan’s love towards a specific member. What makes the sensational news funnier is that it initially took place two years ago, and has been brought into the limelight again.

On the popular online community theqoo, a user uploaded a photo of an ATINY’s wrist tattoo, saying, “Yunho’s the best!” and an image of a post-it note by the fan. At a fanmeet, the fan sent a message to Yunho saying,

“To Yunho, I want to get a tattoo using your handwriting. What would be a good phrase?”

rocky @prdbyhj noo an atiny wanted a tattoo with yuyu’s handwriting, asked what they should have, and he just wrote “yunho’s the best!” noo an atiny wanted a tattoo with yuyu’s handwriting, asked what they should have, and he just wrote “yunho’s the best!” https://t.co/seeXswfp7B

As other netizens commented, the ATEEZ member might not have known that the fan would get it tattooed. In response, the singer wrote “Yunho’s the best!” However, the ATINY went on to get his words tattooed on her wrist, in the idol’s handwriting.

The comments on the blog post are filled with criticism. Some commented on the idol’s handwriting saying that the phrase wasn’t even meaningful enough to be tattooed, while some commented that the ATINY might regret it later.

“No, did you really do that?” - 947

“Haha this a bit…” - 960

“No, it’s not even a meaningful phrase - 901

“It’s a real disaster” - 904

“It sounds like you are a foreign fan, but to be honest, it's not good to write something like that…” - 910

“I think she’ll regret it in a few months” - 913

Meanwhile, fans are bashing the Korean netizens for criticizing the ATINY and defending her love for the ATEEZ member.

kia🎓🍑興 @weremess Me going to tattoo “yunho’s the best” on my forehead and post it online just to piss off knetz Me going to tattoo “yunho’s the best” on my forehead and post it online just to piss off knetz https://t.co/HTw6pZacJy

kia🎓🍑興 @weremess @txtpsh Man and it’s always yunho too, first the tattoo thing now this. They’re really hating on one of the nicest idol in the industry😵‍💫 @txtpsh Man and it’s always yunho too, first the tattoo thing now this. They’re really hating on one of the nicest idol in the industry😵‍💫

des🥞 @0323_yh that yunho jjang tattoo incident coming back and gain traction on the internet 😂😭 that yunho jjang tattoo incident coming back and gain traction on the internet 😂😭

🌿Shazjazzz @shazjazzz pannchoa @pannchoa

forms.gle/QXiRkyNTgnbhiJ… Knets react to ATEEZ fan tattooing a member's handwriting on herself Knets react to ATEEZ fan tattooing a member's handwriting on herselfforms.gle/QXiRkyNTgnbhiJ… https://t.co/gAIK6sB1gg Y’all are late. This is the probably the 3rd Yunho tattoo I’ve seen so far, I don’t think he actually thought theyd actually get this tattooed tho lol twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… Y’all are late. This is the probably the 3rd Yunho tattoo I’ve seen so far, I don’t think he actually thought theyd actually get this tattooed tho lol twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

This is not the first time an ardent Yunho stan has tattooed his handwriting. Back in March 2020, Twitter user Liv (@yunhostwt) chose a word from the idol’s message for her as a remembrance of being happy. It was a promise she decided to make permanent.

ًliv🧚🏼‍♂️ @yunhostwt ًliv🧚🏼‍♂️ @yunhostwt #YUNHO my first tattoo as a legal adult is for you, my soulmate, my favorite person, you mean so much to me and you made me promise i would be happy so i made it permanent, i love you so much yunho<3 @ATEEZofficial my first tattoo as a legal adult is for you, my soulmate, my favorite person, you mean so much to me and you made me promise i would be happy so i made it permanent, i love you so much yunho<3 @ATEEZofficial #YUNHO https://t.co/CU0VVkJE9R … yunho wrote this 2 years ago for me and i finally get to show him this tattoo in 37 days 🥺 twitter.com/yunhostwt/stat… … yunho wrote this 2 years ago for me and i finally get to show him this tattoo in 37 days 🥺 twitter.com/yunhostwt/stat…

In other news, ATEEZ have shown their immense popularity growth once again by completely selling out their upcoming world tour.

