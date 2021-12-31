'Light the Night': Will there be a season 3?

Taiwanese cloak-and-dagger mystery, Light the Night, returns for a second season on Netflix on 30 December 2021. Written by Ryan Tu and directed by Lien Yi-Chi, the series stars Ruby Lin, Yo Yang, Cheryl Yang, Rhydian Vaughan, Derek Chang, Puff Kuo, and Esther Liu.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

The second season of Light the Night didn't make fans wait too long after the murder victim was revealed at the end of the first one. A little over a month later, fans get to see the mystery go from "who is the victim" to "who killed her?" Watch the ladies at Light navigate the aftermath of Sue's death, as the hunt for the killer is on this season.

'Light the Night' season 2 synopsis: Get entangled in a web of secrets in this season's whodunnit mystery

The plot of Light the Night season 2 continues from the end of the first season, where the victim is revealed to be Sue. As the season delves deeper into Rose and Sue's backgrounds and their intertwined journeys to becoming the hostesses at Light, the search for the killer remains on.

Light the Night season 2 has as many secrets as it has questions about the events leading up to Sue's death. New details and characters are unveiled and the plot becomes more convoluted with each introduction. Everyone seems like a potential suspect, yet Wen-cheng hasn't been able to narrow the scope on anyone.

With the changing power dynamics at the club, revelations about Sue's past, and new threats from the drug mafia, Light the Night season 2 is one hell of a ride. Without spoiling much, the series will have viewers hooked for answers, but clarity remains to be found.

Will there be a third season?

Light the Night was originally written to be a 24-episode long series, out of which only 16 have been released so far in the form of two parts. The second season ended in a major cliff-hanger with more mystery created than solved. Chiang Han's lethal accident and a strange pair of eyes in the rear view mirror have left a lot to be answered in a potential third season.

According to reports, the series was given a 24-episode order, for which more than 250 million Taiwanese dollars were spent. Thus, the unsolved mystery of the killer and the remaining eight episodes warrant a third season for Light the Night. As for when the third season will air, one can expect early 2022 to be the timeframe for its release.

Since the second season was released a little over a month after the first, it's likely that the third season is almost done being filmed. Viewers can expect the lead cast to reprise their roles for the third installment of Light the Night and the plot should follow right after Chiang Han's accident. However, it remains to be seen what the third season will bring, as the wait for an official trailer is on.

