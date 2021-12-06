'Dexter: New Blood' - A runaway party with an uninvited past guest

The makers of Dexter: New Blood have decided to suddenly raise the stakes for the already troubled Dexter Morgan. The fifth episode of the series, "Runaway", has completely altered the way in which the second half of the show was expected to go.

Dexter: New Blood- Where is the father-son relationship going?

Dexter knows that Harrison is going down a lonely path and doesn't want his son to become like him. Though his concerns are understandable, there is no communication between the two - making their relationship more difficult.

Dexter wants to help his son, but when he goes to Deb, she tries to talk him out of it. So he doesn't push it further, as he thinks this will only make Harrison worse.

Guess who is in New York?

Angela heads to New York and ropes in Molly as well, going to the motel where Matt Caldwell was staying before his disappearance. After reviewing the CCTV footage, they came to know that Matt never stayed at the hotel and that Kurt was lying.

When they head to the conference, they encounter Angel Batista, who is discussing a case which Angela thinks might help her reach Debra Morgan. However, Angel Batista reveals that she died, along with her brother, who left behind a child named Harrison.

Will Dexter wiggle out this one?

When Angela returns home, Audrey says that Harrison is still alive, which makes Angela curious and she starts digging into Debra Morgan's case only to find Dexter's obituary and a photograph of 'Jim', her boyfriend.

With the 5th episode, the series has reached a culmination point where Dexter's secret is on the verge of being spilled. It will certainly be interesting to see how the finale is going to take shape.

Have you watched the episode yet? If so, let us know your comments.

