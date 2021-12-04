'Dexter: New Blood' episode 5: Will Jim Lindsay kill again?

America's favorite serial killer Dexter is back, and this time, he is getting ready to kill again. Dexter: New Blood is a revival of Dexter Morgan, who went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura and is now living under an assumed name in Upstate New York, far from his original home in Miami.

Showtime has aired just four episodes of Dexter: New Blood, and still, the story has the potential to run multiple seasons. The series has introduced a multitude of new characters. New entries include Dexter's girlfriend Angela Bishop and his grown son Harrison, who comes back into his life after ten years.

The trailer of the fifth episode shows Dexter preparing to kill another victim.

Is there any clue in the trailer of Dexter: New Blood Ep 5?

The trailer showed us that Harrison was at a party. And there is a possibility that Dexter would target someone who sold drugs to his son. It wouldn't exactly fit his code, but Dexter is also a man of contradictions.

Let's rewind a little bit.

Episode 4 - 'H is for Hero': A quick recap

The fourth episode of the series shows Dexter finding more clues on his son's disappearance. On the other hand, Harrison appears more skeptical and tries to hide behind the public-facing facades he has built. The missing woman's case takes a drastic turn when the owner of the motel turns out to be Kurt Caldwell (who later gets killed by an unknown person)

The fourth episode confirmed that this unknown person is the next villain that Dexter should keep his eye on in the upcoming Dexter: New Blood episodes.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The fifth episode of Dexter: New Blood, titled "Runaway," shows Dexter's murderous impulses getting satisfied after a very long time. This could be a turning point for the series as we might get to see some mysterious unfolding or some character revelation. Whatever happens, the audience will be tested and teased towards a big dramatic finale.

The synopsis by Showtime reads:

''Dexter's method of protecting his son from drugs unleashes his Dark Passenger in a very impulsive way".

The show has been teasing that Harrison might be facing his own dark passenger. Well, we need to see how Harrison's darkness manifests. So tune in to catch the latest episode of Dexter: New Blood on Sunday at 9.00 PM ET, on Showtime.

