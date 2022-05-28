“We worked non-stop without resting”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about the struggles of being a K-pop idol in early years

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently opened up about the physical and mental health struggles of being in the cutthroat industry of K-pop. The idol mentioned non-stop work, loneliness and weaker immunity as few of the side effects of this life in a Rolling Stone magazine interview. The group worked constantly for a few years after their debut in order to cement their position in the industry.

"But for three years after debuting, we worked non-stop without resting."

K-pop’s biggest girl group, composed of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, became the third-ever female musical group to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, marking a monumental achievement in their careers.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, despite not wanting to go into detail earlier, has finally shared much of the struggles and pain that K-pop idols go through in her editorial.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares the reality behind the glamorous K-pop life in Rolling Stone interview

While making history on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, BLACKPINK’s Jennie opened up about her own life. From childhood ambitions to her music career and the life of a K-pop idol, the 26-year-old idol poured her heart out in the latest interview. K-pop idols either do not talk about their hardships in public or do it once that particular phase is over, so as to not trouble fans. BLACKPINK’s Jennie opted for the latter.

Jennie spoke about her declining health after BLACKPINK’s In Your Area World Tour in 2020:

“These days, I think, how do I stay healthy? I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020]. This isn’t something I want to share in too much detail with the fans. They worry, so I want to be vague.”

The Solo singer added that the members, who were all in their early twenties, hustled as much as they could in their early years. Disrupted sleep and irregular eating cycles became the norm alongside other unhealthy practices. This continued for several years.

“But for three years after debuting, we worked non-stop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

For a rookie idol group, the formative years play a crucial role. The industry demands that groups create content, especially music, constantly in order to avoid being lost in the void. Variety shows, vlogs, and web-series take a backseat, but constant filming is still required.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with singles Boombayah and Whistle. The group’s popularity soared through the roofs, leading to them touring the world as part of their In Your Area World Tour.

Speaking about whether she ever reached out to people for help, BLACKPINK’s Jennie replied in the affirmative. She added that “it’s really important to be healthy.” She even shared that her immune system got so weak during the tour that she was having allergic reactions to things just by touching them. 2022 Jennie knows that a healthy body means a happier Jennie.

“I’ve met a lot of people in this industry and talked about mental health. For me, so far, when I’m good in my body, I feel happier and healthier. I meditate, do yoga, Pilates, etc. And have good people around you that you can trust. And pets.”

Meanwhile, the buzz around a BLACKPINK comeback continues to do the rounds on Twitter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee