"But I don't want to think about the end": BLACKPINK's Lisa dismisses rumors about disbandment in interview with Rolling Stone magazine

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK became the topic of online discussion yet again after their latest interview with the famous American magazine, Rolling Stone. The group was featured in the cover story for the magazine. They discussed their rise to fame and global popularity, and how they cemented themselves as one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the world.

However, the group is currently on an extended hiatus that has led fans to question whether the group, whose music contract is up for renewal in 2023, will disband and move on to focus on their individual careers, or stay together.

Despite the quartet’s focus on their solo activities, they do not appear to be considering disbandment at all. In fact, the group members are actively working towards the release of an album later this year. As stated by Lisa, she does not want to think about the end as it upsets her.

"But I don’t want to think about the end. It’s too sad."

BLACKPINK's Lisa answers questions related to the group in interview with Rolling Stone

In a recent interview for the magazine’s cover story, Rolling Stone asked the group certain questions that fans have had ever since the quartet decided to go on an extended hiatus. The magazine clarified to the group that their fans are concerned about the band leaving the K-pop music industry.

Rolling Stone asked BLACKPINK how they would feel if the group were to end one day. Lisa replied:

"I don’t think we’ve even talked about this amongst ourselves."

However, the BOOMBAYAH singer admitted that the group members have indeed joked about what their future holds for them. Nevertheless, it seems that disbandment is not on the cards because the members are sticking to each other for now.

"We’ve jokingly said, Jisoo unnie is going to live in Hawaii. Lisa will return to Thailand."

BLACKPINK's Lisa also confessed that she doesn’t want to think about the group’s eventual parting as it makes her emotional and unhappy. That said, the Ice Cream singer admitted the group's activities will one day come to an end even though they are now busy working on their promotions together.

Lisa stated that she is hopeful that the group will still be BLACKPINK and can have reunion concerts like many former girl groups have had in the past.

"Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?"

Lisa continued to joke around and said that the group might even last for ten more years to lighten the atmosphere. The singer has certainly squashed the rumors regarding the group’s disbandment for now. As for her future plans, Lisa is not sure.

"I don’t know what I’ll be doing in my forties. I’ll still have good vibes, doing different things."

BLACKPINK's Lisa shared that the group members are working extremely hard on their individual careers, alongside creating some exciting content together for fans to look forward to, so asked Blinks for their support.

