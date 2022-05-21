"I really miss performing in front of Blinks": BLACKPINK's Rosé reminisces about performing on stage in latest interview with Elle magazine

BLACKPINK’s Rosé posed as the cover star for Elle magazine’s June 2022 issue and looked stunning in her chic outfit and short hair. The globally-famous K-pop sensation recently sat down with the magazine for a wholesome interview.

During the interview, the magazine asked her about practices that make her dances so joyful. The singer stated that she wasn’t very cautious about her choreography before but had recently missed the group’s fandom, known as Blinks.

"But these days, I really miss performing in front of Blinks."

Despite the record-breaking K-pop girl group's lengthy hiatus, each member makes sure to update fans about their activities and shares memorable content. In the past, the group’s fandom has made quite a lot of noise regarding the quartet’s comeback, but no confirmation has been released by its agency, YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Rosé answers 12 fan questions in Elle magazine's latest interview

On May 20, 2022, Elle magazine’s official YouTube channel posted an interview with K-pop sensation BLACKPINK's Rosé and captured her positive energy.

In Elle magazine’s interview video titled WE ASK ROSÉ, How to take the best mirror selfie like Rosé?, the Boombayah singer answered twelve fan questions. Rosé was given a black box out of which she pulled out pieces of paper that had fan questions written on them.

In the interview clip, one fan asked Rosé about what song currently makes her dance. The On The Ground crooner quickly replied that she watched the group’s old performance videos and missed performing in front of fans. Rosé stated:

"In the past, I was afraid of seeing myself perform, and it was a little embarrassing as well, so I didn't monitor my performances much. But these days, I really miss performing in front of Blinks."

The Ice-Cream singer continued to state:

"I have been watching some of our old performances. When I watch those stages, they make me want to dance. And this part is a secret, but while I watch, I look into the mirror from time to time and try a few of the moves."

Meanwhile, the singer was elegantly styled in a nude-shade outfit with high-rise flared pants and an off-shoulder top. The outfit flaunted Rosé’s collarbone, and she paired her ensemble with a gold chain-link necklace.

BLACKPINK makes YouTube history once again

Despite being missing in action from the music scene, BLACKPINK again made YouTube history as the quartet’s debut music video, BOOMBAYAH, hit 1.4 million views. The group has become the first K-pop act in the industry to achieve this impressive landmark.

BOOMBAYAH is an energetic and vibrant song, created from the perspective of a girl and how alluring she is. The bass-heavy music is an excellent party number.

