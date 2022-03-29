BLACKPINK's Rosé and supermodel Hailey Bieber catch up at the YSL pre-Oscars party, send fans into a frenzy

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and American supermodel Hailey Bieber reunited at Yves Saint Laurent’s pre-Oscars party on March 24, 2022. Previously, both the celebrities never knew each other personally but had met at the Met Gala 2021.

In September 2021, Rosé was invited to the most glamorous event in the United States, the Met Gala or the Met Ball. The event is known to be fashion’s biggest night and is considered equivalent to the Oscars. It’s the evening when designers, models and world-famous stars glam up in the year’s most extravagant looks to celebrate and fundraise.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Hailey Bieber get clicked together

Half a year later, in March 2022, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Hailey reunited at the pre-Oscars party hosted by Yves Saint Laurent. The K-pop singer was invited to the A-List party as she is one of the global ambassadors for the fashion brand.

ROSÉ UK @Roseanne_UK



"ZENDAYA, BLACKPINK'S ROSÉ AND MORE DRESSED TO THE NINES AT SAINT LAURENT'S PRE-OSCAR PARTY"



hypebae.com/2022/3/saint-l…



블랙핑크 로제 #ROSÉ ROSÉ photographed with Hailey Bieber at the YSL pre-Oscars party in LA!"ZENDAYA, BLACKPINK'S ROSÉ AND MORE DRESSED TO THE NINES AT SAINT LAURENT'S PRE-OSCAR PARTY"블랙핑크 로제 #로제 ROSÉ photographed with Hailey Bieber at the YSL pre-Oscars party in LA!"ZENDAYA, BLACKPINK'S ROSÉ AND MORE DRESSED TO THE NINES AT SAINT LAURENT'S PRE-OSCAR PARTY"🔗hypebae.com/2022/3/saint-l…블랙핑크 로제 #로제 #ROSÉ https://t.co/CtMmSkbsvt

Rosé wore a shimmering metallic mesh dress and paired it with a short coat. Hailey kept it simple and wore a leather jacket, a white tube top, and shorts with net stockings.

The two celebrities made sure to get clicked together. Back in 2021, at the Met Gala, a video surfaced online in which Polish model Anja Rubik asked Hailey about the K-pop artist.

Though Hailey didn’t know Rosé personally, she stated that she knew about the K-pop girl group's global presence. In the resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber, fans were quick to read her lips and intricately deciphered what she was saying. The supermodel said:

"From BLACKPINK? Yeah. Well I don’t know her actually … haven’t met her before but she’s so famous. BLACKPINK is amazing."

BLINKs react to Rosé and Hailey's adorable picture

After various media outlets released the pre-Oscars party pictures, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing Rosé and Hailey Bieber’s picture together.

Fans also commented on how beautiful both the celebrities looked in their chic outfits and were happy to see them together.

♡ @stanbiebs4life @PopBase Both of them look so cute omg @PopBase Both of them look so cute omg

Lexus @_istantalented what the fawk Hailey and Rosé? what the fawk Hailey and Rosé? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/PQxch7j4Ip

ₘₑₗₗₒw @axocadoooo @cyanblink @BLACKPINK l remember when hailey noticed her on met gala and she said rose is amazing.. 🥺🥺 @cyanblink @BLACKPINK l remember when hailey noticed her on met gala and she said rose is amazing.. 🥺🥺

nini @msjenbearcityx1

THE SUPREMACY OF THIS PHOTO HOLDS



#ROSÉ #로제 wow park rosé and hailey bieberTHE SUPREMACY OF THIS PHOTO HOLDS wow park rosé and hailey bieber 😳❤️THE SUPREMACY OF THIS PHOTO HOLDS #ROSÉ #로제 https://t.co/9qDUwNe5QL

Latest updates on Rosé

Rosé came back with a bang as the brand ambassador for the high-end jewelry brand and starred in a new campaign for Tiffany HardWear 2022. Embodying the true attitude and energy of the campaign, the K-pop star unveiled some of the brand's finest collections.

The New Zealand-born, South Korean singer was photographed by Mario Sorrenti in New York City. The latest campaign features Rosé decked up in the jewelry brand’s new pieces that are set to be released in July.

Edited by Khushi Singh