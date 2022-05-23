'Welcome back BLACKPINK' takes over Twitter as girl group creates history with iconic Rolling Stone Cover

BLACKPINK continue to make history as they become the first girl group to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone. They're also the third girl group to achieve this feat, preceded by the Spice Girls and Destiny's Child.

In the candid interview, the How You Like That singers talked about meeting each other, and their struggles with stardom to be a part of BLACKPINK for years to come.

The group's colossal fanbase is unbeknownst to none. The ardent fans have been the group's supporters from the very start and leave no stone unturned to show their appreciation.

BLACKPINK's fanbase takes over the world after the release of their Rolling Stone cover

A feat as large as gracing the Rolling Stone's cover is not a small matter, especially for Blinks. Amidst rumors of an upcoming comeback, the interview couldn’t have dropped at a better time to satiate the group’s fanbase. The interview had Blinks reminisce about how they fell in love with the quartet and anticipated a comeback with newfound vigor.

Blinks started trending ’WELCOME BACK BLACKPINK' soon after the interview’s release to show their appreciation for their faves.

The tweets show how much love the fans have for every member and their admiration for being who they are.

There were trends with each member's name separately as well.

The group reminisced over the past in the interview

The interview began with the quartet dropping hints about their long-awaited comeback. Amongst the constant flurry of group activities and album recordings, the four of them reminisce about how much their lives have changed and how they have essentially remained the same.

Speaking about how much she wants to lead an ordinary life, Jennie said :

"We want to be ordinary girls more than anything. Sure, there are times when we discuss how much influence we could have. But we really enjoy talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and beautiful places."

Their most recent album, titled The Album, sold approximately 1.2 million copies in less than a month after its release in 2020, making Blackpink the first million-selling K-pop girl group. Their massive success is part of the Korean Wave, which refers to South Korea's cultural industry's global popularity.

They have brand endorsements from the finest in the industry including, Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent, to name a few.

BLACKPINK’s massive success has been a product of years and years of training, dedicating themselves to the art and practicing for hours. The group is also involved in all aspects of the creative process, from conceptualization to final styling. Most of their hits, like Lovesick Girls and the solos, were written and composed by the members themselves.

