BLACKPINK members' friendship with other idols

BLACKPINK is a popular K-pop girl group known for its dynamic and catchy tracks. Many well-known artists around the world admire the group. The album artists are also known for their long-term friendships with other K-pop idols. Fans have praised Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie of BLACKPINK for making time for their friends despite their busy schedules.

BLINKs often wonder which K-pop idols are closest to the members of BLACKPINK. We've curated a list of each BLACKPINK member's K-pop idol friends.

K-pop Idol friends of each BLACKPINK member

1) Rosé

Ⅎ @roseannenism rosé surprised hyeri on her bday and surprised anthony when she’s in LA. my girl loves giving surprises to her close friends, she’s very kind and sweet 🥺 i want what they have rosé surprised hyeri on her bday and surprised anthony when she’s in LA. my girl loves giving surprises to her close friends, she’s very kind and sweet 🥺 i want what they have 😔 https://t.co/mkZwreSdOv

One of the most heartwarming and famous friendships in the K-pop industry is Rosé and Girls Day’s Hyeri. Both successful K-pop stars were frequently spotted hanging out together on Hyeri's YouTube channel Vlogs. Fans adore the interaction between the two singers because many K-pop idols keep their friendship hidden, but this is not the case with Hyeri and Rosé.

-𝗥- @artisticrozay That day when rosé had a date with Hyeri and Hyeri can tell right away Rosie is going through something 🥺 That day when rosé had a date with Hyeri and Hyeri can tell right away Rosie is going through something 🥺 https://t.co/wzPY70dntA

The long-term friendship began on tvN's Amazing Saturday. Hyeri and Rosé get together frequently, spend birthdays together, and have admitted to video calling when they can't meet due to their busy schedules.

BLACKPINK's Rosé also made a guest appearance on the renowned JTBC variety show to promote her solo debut alongside her close friend Hyeri. Rosé almost shed a tear upon discussing her great bond with Hyeri. Fans have even remarked that their friendship is the type of bond that everyone requires.

애상 @cabaejoohyun

BLACKPINK cheering for Red Velvet

Jennie and Irene

Joy and Rose



honestly i dont know how loosing feels anymore we just keep on winning blinks and luvies #BLACKPINK #RedVelvet #GaonMusicChartAwards Red Velvet cheering for BLACKPINKBLACKPINK cheering for Red VelvetJennie and IreneJoy and Rosehonestly i dont know how loosing feels anymore we just keep on winning blinks and luvies #BlackVelvet Red Velvet cheering for BLACKPINKBLACKPINK cheering for Red VelvetJennie and IreneJoy and Rosehonestly i dont know how loosing feels anymore we just keep on winning blinks and luvies #BlackVelvet #BLACKPINK #RedVelvet #GaonMusicChartAwards https://t.co/N3t1zKAtTh

Red Velvet Joy and Rosé also went out together and connected due to the encounter. When Rosé mentioned how much she missed her mother, joy even had tears. Joy also revealed on a radio show that she admires Rosé's voice.

Rosé is also close with TWICE's Chaeyoung, and the two have been seen interacting on several occasions at award events. There are also other videos on YouTube that highlight their friendship. TWICE’s Tzuyu, Red Velvet Yeri, and Ladies Code’s Ashley Choi are also friends with Rosé.

2) Jisoo

ً @twicepinkfeed i need an updated version of this selca of jennie, nayeon and jisoo all hanging out together i need an updated version of this selca of jennie, nayeon and jisoo all hanging out together https://t.co/txqHTKpCuj

TWICE Nayeon is quite well known among BLACKPINK members. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and TWICE’s Nayeon were also friends before their debut and spent a lot of time together. They remain in touch as friends. Jisoo even made Nayeon an edit which Nayeon posted on TWICE’s official Instagram.

Red Velvet Seulgi is another K-pop idol who is friends with Jisoo. BLACKPINK and RED VELVET are great friends, although Jisoo has the best connection with Seulgi. They're frequently spotted cheering each other on at music and awards events.

☕️ @jichusworld jisoo and bona’s friendship is so precious to me jisoo and bona’s friendship is so precious to me https://t.co/cTyCJlYLju

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is also friends with Bona from Cosmic Girls. WJSN's Bona expressed her desire to get close to Jisoo in 2016. Jisoo then backed her on Instagram, and the two of them celebrated birthdays together. They also connected throughout the How You Like That era's promotions.

Jisoo and Jinyoung are also close because they were both MCs at Inkigayo with Doyoung. Jinjido was the name given to Jinyoung, Jisoo, and Doyoung.

js @jnkjisoo jisoo went from fangirling over sunmi to going to red velvet's concert with her jisoo went from fangirling over sunmi to going to red velvet's concert with her https://t.co/XPl1uPWFDa

Jisoo and Sunmi are often seen interacting at awards events and music shows. In support of Seulgi, they were also spotted at a Red Velvet concert in 2019.

Super Junior Heechul is another idol on the list, and he is most likely a family friend as he knows Jisoo's father and attended Jisoo's brother's wedding. Jisoo and Heechul also appeared in a variety show together and seemed at ease with each other.

3) Lisa

bri⁷ ⁴ @DANGERBLACKTAN @BLACKPINK bambam and lisa's friendship is iconic. imagine being childhood bestfriends and then becoming kpop idols in another country together... i wish for a friendship as strong as theirs. @BamBam1A bambam and lisa's friendship is iconic. imagine being childhood bestfriends and then becoming kpop idols in another country together... i wish for a friendship as strong as theirs. @BamBam1A @BLACKPINK https://t.co/dNCsFlgu5H

BLACKPINK Lisa and GOT7 BamBam are well-known Thai duos in the K-pop industry. They have a lot of history together. Their families are close; therefore, they have known each other since they were children. Lisa and BamBam were once members of Wee Zaa Cool.

Moreover, according to Rapper Lisa, the duo still talk to each other. Lisa even mentioned BamBam in one of her Vlives. Fans have seen their excellent bond on numerous occasions.

soyeon🩸💍 @OurSoyeon



I love their friendship



#GIDLE #여자아이들 @G_I_DLE #LALISA #BLACKPINK Lisa posted her picture with Minnie on Instagram! (I wasn’t expecting this because Lisa rarely post pictures with other idols 🥺)I love their friendship Lisa posted her picture with Minnie on Instagram! (I wasn’t expecting this because Lisa rarely post pictures with other idols 🥺) I love their friendship 😭#GIDLE #여자아이들 @G_I_DLE #LALISA #BLACKPINK https://t.co/YhNkhhNpFb

Lisa is also friends with Sorn of CLC and other Thai artists in the K-pop industry. Sorn and Lisa have a great friendship. They frequently support one another at concerts and also on social media. Another idol from the Thai line, (G)I-DLE's Minnie, is close friends with the BLACKPINK rapper. Lisa is also friends with NCT's Ten, a Thai singer.

sof ⁰³²⁷ @IiIiesarchive Bambam:the only one who defended Lisa against racism,literally her best friend



Sorn:supporting Lisa in every way possible



Minnie:telling how Lisa always encouraging her and always sharing cute stuff about her



Bang Chan,Jackson:supporting and hyping up Lisa’s parts Bambam:the only one who defended Lisa against racism,literally her best friend Sorn:supporting Lisa in every way possible Minnie:telling how Lisa always encouraging her and always sharing cute stuff about her Bang Chan,Jackson:supporting and hyping up Lisa’s parts https://t.co/c2cgEkWqTi

BLACKPINK's Lisa is also friends with Stray Kids' Bang Chan. Bang Chan revealed that he and Lisa had been friends since both trainees. They met from a mutual friend. TWICE members are also close to Lisa. TWICE's Mina and Lisa are frequently seen interacting with one another during award shows. TWICE Tzuyu is also a close friend of hers.

During the music show, Jessi and Lisa also interacted. Jessi has made no secret of his adoration and liking for Lisa. Lisa and Red Velvet's Irene have also been observed chatting as friends on numerous occasions.

4) Jennie

manz @holdmyyadom

remember when irene just did not wanna let go of Jennie remember when irene just did not wanna let go of Jennie 😭😭❤ https://t.co/FUW6hjsx8u

Red Velvet's Irene and Yeri are among Jennie's closest friends. Since meeting for the first time at a hair salon, Jennie and Irene have been great friends and have thrilled fans at several events with their wonderful friendship. When they meet each other, they usually share warm hugs.

나나 @parkimanoban

#INYOURAREA_SEOUL_DAY2 so yeri, seulgi and joy were also at the blackpink concert showing support to the girls. i seriously love these idols friendship so yeri, seulgi and joy were also at the blackpink concert showing support to the girls. i seriously love these idols friendship #INYOURAREA_SEOUL_DAY2 https://t.co/agLUZI71O1

They've even replicated each other's iconic moves in their dance performances, appearing on the same stage multiple times. Fans were also astonished to see Irene wag her finger and wink during a live performance of Red Velvet's Bad Boy, as Jennie did in her SOLO performance.

Likewise, Jennie performs a section of Irene's choreography from Really Bad Boy at the start of SOLO.

??? @lurvsickyong_ flashback to this bubbly jennie & yeri ig live. their laughs LMAOO flashback to this bubbly jennie & yeri ig live. their laughs LMAOO https://t.co/0opLdKuEY9

Red Velvet Yeri is also a close friend of Jennie. They often engage during award presentations and react to their Instagram posts. Yeri has also attended one of Jennie's live broadcasts and even visited her for a sleepover, according to the Korean outlet.

TWICE's Nayeon is another friend of Jennie's. Once, an old selfie of Jennie and Twice's Nayeon with BLACKPINK member Jisoo was revealed, showcasing their friendship. According to the Korean outlet, Jennie stated that the two spent a lot more time together when they had more spare time.

They now make every effort to connect whenever the occasion arises. They're even seen having matching nails.

E @ceiling_cracks MINØBRAND @MINOBRAND



"Thx jenny "



위너 송민호 #송민호 @official_mino_ 220209 MINO ig story"Thx jenny위너 송민호 #MINO 220209 MINO ig story"Thx jenny💙"위너 송민호 #MINO #송민호 @official_mino_ https://t.co/G0y32Gt0sF I love how Winner and Blackpink members don’t carry w/ them the paranoia that many idols in their generation have because of the immediate negative feedback idols get when they interact publicly w/ idols of another gender. Normalize friendships. See also: Jennie/Jinu, Lisa/Hoony. twitter.com/MINOBRAND/stat… I love how Winner and Blackpink members don’t carry w/ them the paranoia that many idols in their generation have because of the immediate negative feedback idols get when they interact publicly w/ idols of another gender. Normalize friendships. See also: Jennie/Jinu, Lisa/Hoony. twitter.com/MINOBRAND/stat…

Jennie is also friends with Winner's Mino, whom she met during her training days. Mino even supported Jennie during her SOLO promotion, which was the first time she was on stage without her BLACKPINK teammates.

Jennie has always supported Mino, even attending his first art exhibition in 2018. She also shared two sweet Instagram stories with photographs of them together to wish him a happy birthday.

Doyeon from Weki Meki is Jennie's other idol friend. The How You Like That music event brought Jennie and Weki Meki's lead singer, Doyeon. Jennie also posted a lovely selfie of both singers together on Instagram.

In the story's description, Jennie mentioned that she met Doyeon while promoting at a music show. Together with BLACKPINK, Weki Meki performed their new track Oopsy. Jennie also shared a video of Doyeon lip-syncing to BLACKPINK's song.

COOPER @super_manoban jennie kim with chahee throughout the years jennie kim with chahee throughout the years https://t.co/36efuF5fso

Chahee, a former Melody Day member, is also Jennie's friend. They were seen on lunch dates and various meet-ups together. The singer's Instagram posts and lovely images also have thrilled fans. Over the years, Chahee has been one of Jennie's closest friends. Since high school, Chahee, Jennie, and former Hello Venus member Lime have been best friends.

In various instances, fans have also witnessed Jennie and GFRIEND Yerin's friendship. In 2017, Yerin walked with Jennie at the end of an awards event. Backstage, Yerin and Jennie were seen grooving to TT while walking together.

While performing, BLACKPINK's Jennie even threw hearts at Yerin, towards which Yerin replied with the sweetest smiles and heartfelt expressions.

BLACKPINK has made numerous industry connections with K-pop idols and international artists such as Grimes, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande. BLACKPINK Fans adore seeing their favorite musicians collaborate. The girl group has provided many beautiful encounters that BLINKs have enjoyed, and fans anticipate more such interactions.

