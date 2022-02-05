Super Junior's Heechul splurges 5 billion KRW on luxury villa apartment

Super Junior's Heechul purchases a beautiful villa-style apartment in Gangnam for 5 billion KRW, that is 4.17 million USD.

Hard work pays off, as Super Junior Heechul just proved.

The 38-year-old South Korean singer just purchased a new luxury villa apartment in Gangnam for a large sum of money.

On February 4, it was announced by a real estate insider that Heechul had recently purchased a unit in the Sangji Ritzville Kylom in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The total cost of the purchase is 5 billion KRW i.e. $4,172,769.50 USD. Heechul has made a down payment for the apartment, according to reports.

Super Junior's Heechul purchased a magnificent villa apartment

Heechul bought a unit in the Sangji Ritzville Kylom in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Because of its robust security, high-end Miele/Gaggenau equipment, amenities, and other advantages, Sangji Ritzville Kylom is regarded as a luxury villa-type apartment that is extremely popular among celebrities, 2nd to 4th generation business owners, and young wealthy individuals.

Seoul's affluent, modern hub, Gangnam-gu, is home to sparkling skyscrapers, fashionable brands, and elegant nightclubs. High-end restaurants and pubs serving fried chicken and soju rice wine are among the dining options. The aquarium in Starfield COEX Mall attracts visitors, while Seoul Arts Center has a design museum and a theater.

As Korea has several large cities with high population densities, real estate valuations are invariably high. Villas are somewhat more valuable in Korea than Apartments. The Unit House, which is built lower than apartments, is known as a villa. It is usually less than 5 levels.

Villas primarily appeal to Korea's upperclass, with the most valuable real estate valuation. Because most tenants drive their own cars, it has a built-in garage. If the unit is on the first level, tenants may have access to a garden or backyard. Tenants can also enjoy sophisticated interior designs provided by high-quality art and furniture companies.

A unit in Sangji Ritzville, Kylom, is shown in this video:

Apart from Heechul, celebrities like Jun Ji-hyun, Cho Young-nam, and Park Seo-joon, as well as entrepreneurs such as Im Se-ryung, the vice-chairman of Daesang Group, have purchased flats at the Sangji Ritzville Kylom.

Kim Hee-chul is a South Korean singer, composer, presenter, and actor who goes by the mononym Heechul.

Heechul also made his appearance on the first episode of Radio Star in January 2020, with League of Legends player Lee San Hyeok a.k.a Faker. Heechul mentioned that he is a gamer and that he decided to attend the show after discovering that Faker will be present as well.

Heechul subtly responded yes when asked if he spends a lot of money on games. According to the singer, he does not overspend on luxury clothes and shoes, or even gadgets, and instead spends the majority of his money on gaming.

𝔸𝕝𝕖 🌸 @Aleale_SHINee ‍ Heechul and his charms Mr KimHeechul and his charms Mr Kim ❤️‍🔥 Heechul and his charms https://t.co/4mtOV362po

More specifically, the Black Suit singer claimed to have spent over 40 million won, or over $30,000, on his games alone two years ago.

So, in the last 24 months, the singer has most certainly spent a lot more.

Before the release of their song House Party, the K-pop group sat down for an interview with their management in March 2020.

When asked which house they wanted to have a house party in at the time, the majority of the members picked Siwon's. After all, the Super Junior singer resides in a large and luxurious home.

The K-pop superstars also discussed the idea behind their song, claiming that House Party was inspired by Super Junior himself.

Super Junior is still immensely popular in South Korea and other places around the world, even though all the members are now in their mid to late 30s.

Super Junior, usually known as SJ or SuJu, is an SM Entertainment boy group from South Korea. Producer Lee Soo-man, the founder of SM Entertainment, created the group. Super Junior made their debut with the single Twins on November 6, 2005.

Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Zhoumi, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun are the members of Super Junior.

The group used to have more members, however, Hangeng, Kangin, Kibum, and Henry have all left the group.

Play, Sorry, Sorry, I Think U, One More Time, Time-Slip, and Mamacita are among their most popular albums.

After all of his hard work, Heechul has finally reached another milestone, and his admirers have congratulated him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans of Heechul are eagerly awaiting additional information about his new home and are delighted by the artist's accomplishments.

Edited by Sabika