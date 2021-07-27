Heechul reveals details about past relationship, unhappy fans of TWICE's Momo chime in

Heechul (or Kim Heechul) recently commented on his past relationships, and fans quickly took to social media to express their displeasure.

The Super Junior member is currently in demand and packed schedule-wise, with numerous TV show appearances and hosting roles. Heechul is well-received by the general public for the most part and is a popular TV personality in South Korea when he's not singing and performing activities with his K-pop group, currently signed to SM Entertainment.

However, after some things he said on the TV show "Fallen for Korea - International Couple," it seems many mixed reactions came about, with fans taking to social media to express their thoughts.

Heechul reveals detail on past relationships, fans of TWICE's Momo are upset

In 2021, Heechul was conscripted to be one of the hosts on the panel for "Falling for Korea - International Couples." The show's premise is to speak to guest couples, who are from different national backgrounds, living in South Korea.

The aim is to gain insight into their experiences of being "transnational couples," how people receive them, how they adjust to each other, and so on.

The drama began to stir on social media when a preview clip for the show's ninth episode was aired. A guest on the show revealed she was upset with her husband for his obsession with gaming all day. The focus of the episode, supposedly, is "gaming" with relation to these international couples.

In the clip, Heechul mentioned he had broken up with one of his ex-girlfriends due to his passion for gaming.

Heechul and TWICE's Momo had been publicly dating since January 2020 and announced their breakup earlier this month. Due to the timing, many fans assumed that Heechul was referring to Momo when he made that comment.

This rubbed many the wrong way, and tweets regarding the situation began to flood in.

heechul is an asshole and fuck him btw — dks1 (@azuksoo) July 27, 2021

i love heechul. but whoever this girl is, she deserves better https://t.co/v5IJJiIlFN — sirène | rvsd 📌 (@joyskiwis) July 27, 2021

Heechul is a male chauvinist who doesn’t respect his partner. good thing he got dumped 🤮 https://t.co/HzV9lq9UyD — shes alcohol free (@twicealcohol) July 27, 2021

Everytime he's on the news is when he's talking about relationships what else does he do? https://t.co/gxn3AgSLB0 — Get ya TWICE 🍭 (@jihyogasm) July 26, 2021

Heechul admitted that the reason why he broke up with his girlfriend it's because of his love in games and we all know that his girlfriend was momo who he broke up this month



HE GIVES MORE ATTENTION TO HIS GAMES THAN HIS OWN GIRLFRIEND, I FEEL BAD FOR HIS EX GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/sUeZOFmys5 — ETE YOYAN (@ShaneaYohan) July 27, 2021

However, others came to his defense immediately, clapping back at those that had something to say or just tweeted out in general.

no one:

literally no one:

heechul:

edgy thrices: sTop MeNtiOniNg hEr!!! keEp hEr oUt oF yOuR moUTh!!!



like wth is wrong with u yall hearing anything we haven't heard from our own idol and bias?? — rema • cherry up 🍒 (@4heenimchul) July 27, 2021

The show is called International couple, what else is he supposed to talk about, his dog? 💀 https://t.co/iINtipDpql — Zehra 🌸 (@yutasowl) July 26, 2021

y’all better shut up bc i’m pretty sure heechul’s relationship even lasted longer than yours had 🙊 — 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒖𝒙 🥀 (@yesungonlyfans) July 27, 2021

People really be thinking heechul only got one gf his whole life🥱 that lion king gf has been mentioned more than ur fav. Sit down n chill https://t.co/EVtlc2AXNC — Nad 🌸🎻-ia (@jongjinsbeanie) July 26, 2021

onces are so weird for inserting momo into everything heechul says



momo deserves better fans — bee🍀 (@oneoknative) July 27, 2021

There is no confirmation on whether Heechul was referring to his relationship with TWICE's Momo or not when he made the comment. The episode in question is due to air on July 28th.

