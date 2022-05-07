BLACKPINK members' childhood photos

BLACKPINK is a four-piece global K-pop girl group known for its incredible vocals, visuals, and choreography. Lovesick Girls, How You Like That, and AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST are just a few of the group's chart-topping singles. Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa are members of the girl group. The group debuted in 2016 and has made a significant impact on the Hallyu wave's rise since then.

BLINKs are aware of how hard the members of the group have worked over the years to have their music heard. The girls' allure is still as strong as it was back then. Fans are charmed by the members' beauty, and it's no surprise as they've been charming since childhood.

We've gathered some adorable childhood photos of each BLACKPINK member to bring back memories for BLINKs. Here's how each member used to look when they were kids.

Childhood photos of each BLACKPINK member

1) Lisa (Lalisa Manoban, 1997)

jichuuuu @lisa_manoban_04 "now vs childhood" i think there's no different. She was beautiful then & now also. Blackpink lisa's childhood photos"now vs childhood" i think there's no different. She was beautiful then & now also. Blackpink lisa's childhood photos❤ "now vs childhood" i think there's no different. She was beautiful then & now also. https://t.co/GyN9PvzrCB

BLACKPINK's Lisa as a kid seemed to be very confident in the pictures as she was. Fans often remarked that Lisa had the utmost confidence even as a young YG trainee. Fans also commended Lisa for her alluring smile even as a kid, which is evident in her childhood pictures.

Pranpriya Manobal was Lisa's birth name when she was born in Buriram, Thailand. Once a fortune teller assured her that the name Lalisa would bring her good fortune, she changed her name to Lalisa Manoban. She is the sole member of the group to have competed in YG Entertainment auditions in Thailand in 2010, where she beat over 4,000 other contestants.

She was only 14 years old at the time and a major K-pop lover. She debuted as a backing dancer in BigBang's Taeyang's music video Ringa Linga in 2013, just three years before her debut as BLACKPINK. She is now one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. Lisa recently broke several records with her first two singles, MONEY and Lalisa.

2) Rosé (Park Chae-young, 1997)

ᴄʏᴀɴ @cyanblink Rosé shared her childhood memories with us, she's so cute 🥺 @blackpink Rosé shared her childhood memories with us, she's so cute 🥺 @blackpink https://t.co/5q4rcc9FBT

Rosè once shared her childhood pictures with fans and it was one of the most adorable gift Rosè gave to BLINKs. Her childhood pictures reflected her beauty and innocence. Fans couldn't get over the beauty of Rosè.

BLACKPINK's Rosè was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and grew up in Melbourne, Box Hill, Australia. One of the reasons BLACKPINK has become so well-known around the world is the range of languages they jointly know. Like Jennie, who lived in another country. Rosé grew up in Australia after being born in New Zealand. She solely moved to South Korea to pursue a career in K-pop.

G-Dragon’s mini-album One of a Kind featured Rosé for the first time in 2012. She was included in the song Without You, which drew a lot of attention at the time. She is now known for her soulful and unique voice. Rosé's debut album, -R-, has also set numerous records and is loved by fans for her soothing music.

3) Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo, 1995)

Jisoo is known for smiling most of the time and it is evident in her childhood pictures as well. On her 27th birthday, Jisoo also shared some cute childhood photos to commemorate the occasion. Here are the adorable childhood pictures she shared.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo was born in Seoul, South Korea. She is multilingual, speaking Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. From her school days, Jisoo was notably involved in extracurricular activities. She was a huge basketball lover in particular. Jisoo has aspirations to act as well,and reportedly looks up to Son Ye-jin and Natalie Portman.

Jisoo was already on the screen before joining BLACKPINK. She made her acting debut in the music videos for Hi Suhyun's I'm Different and Epik High's Spoiler, in which she played the main roles. Jisoo has recently received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the K-drama Snowdrop.

4) Jennie (Jennie Kim, 1996)

ً @jenrubijane Some of my childhood pictures that you might not have seen before except the first one since I ever posted it on BLACKPINK's Instagram account. When I was a kid, I went to Australia and New Zealand with my mum, and by the time we got to New Zealand, it was so nice and peaceful. Some of my childhood pictures that you might not have seen before except the first one since I ever posted it on BLACKPINK's Instagram account. When I was a kid, I went to Australia and New Zealand with my mum, and by the time we got to New Zealand, it was so nice and peaceful. https://t.co/HhjE9cvaBF

BLACKPINK's Jennie has some adorable childhood pictures as well, and she looks extremely fierce in her childhood photos, as she does now. Fans also admired her beauty and elegance in the pictures.

𝘢 @_acaleee



#BLACKPINKLightUpTheSky

#BLACKPINKINYOURAREA Here are some childhood photos of Jennie. Fyi, she's just 10 when she moved to New Zealand, to study alone. It must be really tough for her, and I envy her for that. Here are some childhood photos of Jennie. Fyi, she's just 10 when she moved to New Zealand, to study alone. It must be really tough for her, and I envy her for that. #BLACKPINKLightUpTheSky #BLACKPINKINYOURAREA https://t.co/hgqm72LtBU

Jennie was born in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea. She spent several years in New Zealand while studying there.

Jennie is multilingual, speaking Korean, English, and even Japanese, thanks to the time she spent in New Zealand prior to returning to South Korea in 2010. Jennie also had a successful solo career. She broke several records with her first album SOLO, due to her incredible rapping abilities, vocals, and overall performance.

BLACKPINK is known for having one of the most captivating visuals among K-pop idols. Fans are often drawn to these childhood photographs because there haven't been many changes in their visuals. The four adorable kids have now become known as the world's most popular K-pop girl group, with fans demanding more of their music. Meanwhile, BLINKs are looking forward to the group's comeback this year.

