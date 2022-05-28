I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet: BLACKPINK member Jisoo to Rolling Stone

Jisoo, one of the four members of BLACKPINK and the lead vocalist, sat down for a chat with Rolling Stone, where the artist opened up about her plans, her vision for her solo, and her mental health. The star, who was last seen in Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in, confesses that she is confused about which path she must choose for her solo.

Jisoo is the only member of BLACKPINK to have not come out with a solo. Jennie’s SOLO came out in 2020, and Rose released a mini-album in 2021, followed by Lisa. Jisoo, of course, kept herself busy with her acting stint, but her solo is something that the fans look forward to.

BLACKPINK Jisoo unsure of what music she should choose for her solo

In the interview, Jisoo clarifies that there was so much music that she could work with for her solo, but her indecision stands in the way. The artist is so confused at the moment that she is unsure of how her solo plans will shape up in 2022. She says,

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet. The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion.”

Jisoo also expressed that she continues to be surprised that she chose to make K-pop her vocation. She points out that her high school friends continue to be baffled by her choice and where she has reached today. She clarifies,

“Honestly, I didn’t know I’d be doing something like this. My high school friends, who know me well, are still baffled that I’m doing this job, and doing it well. They thought I’d live simply, freely, doing whatever I want. Back then — I don’t know what I was thinking — but on some days, if I didn’t want to go to school, I just didn’t. And my parents let me!“

Part of the reason the BLACKPINK member enjoys certain allowances in her family is that she is the youngest, she claims. She also says that she is one of the most adored family members. However, the rise in fame and fortune hasn’t changed her, she claims.

The lead vocalist of BLACKPINK also opened up about her mental health. She says that she tends to sleep when stressed, and Jisoo is aware that she is just using it as an escape. It is commendable that she chose to open up about mental health issues when it is still considered a stigma.

Explaining her thoughts on this, she says,

“There are too many eyes. I think it’s a little different, having people who cheer you on, the Blackpink members who’ll always be on my side — and having my own struggles. I love talking to fans; I’m honest with them and talk to them like they’re my friends. We laugh so much. But then, even if these people are present in my life, there are difficulties that are my own.”

Most importantly, Jisoo, at the moment, is filled with thoughts about how she could influence someone else’s life through music. She listens to music when she experiences hard times or doesn’t want to think about anything. She hopes that the music she creates with her band can have the same effect on many others.

