BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes the new face of Panthère de Cartier 

Global K-pop queens BLACKPINK have stunned the world with their charming visuals, chic outfits, and unparalleled talent. With each member's endorsements, new opportunities and business relationships are fostered, thus increasing the member’s popularity and the brand's reach.

French luxury jewelry brand Cartier continues to grow its list of celebrity endorsements. The brand recently welcomed K-pop idol Jisoo as its new global brand ambassador and the face of the Panthère collection on May 23, 2022. Known for her confident personality and admirable charisma, Jisoo has cemented herself as one of the most recognized international superstars among French luxury brands.

Arnaud Carrez welcomes BLACKPINK's Jisoo into Cartier's global ambassador family

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will now join the “Panthère tribe”, as the ambassadors of the Panthère collection are dubbed, and establish her status further as one of the most influential and talented artists in the world of luxury fashion.

For her first photoshoot as a Cartier Panthère, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was captured wearing a sleek black suit, accessorized with a diamond-studded watch, two bracelets and a gold necklace from the Panthère collection. The singer’s hair was left open and styled with a neat side-parting.

Arnaud Carrez, the senior vice president of Cartier, revealed in light of the announcement that the brand is looking forward to a great partnership with Jisoo who will be the voice of the new generation.

"While envisioning the mood of Panthère, I instinctively thought of Jisoo. She is full of confidence and talent and is now afraid to show her capabilities to the world, and she acts as the voice of the new generation."

In a press release, Jisoo expressed her excitement and gratitude about joining the legendary ranks of the French brand. BLACKPINK's Jisoo stated:

"I'm so glad to be a part of Cartier’s grand journey. It's truly an honour and pleasure for me to join the Panthère tribe, where everyone proves their strength of character. I can't wait to share Panthère's great beauty with everyone."

A longstanding representation of the Maison, Panthère is a manifestation of Cartier’s savoir-faire. First launched in 1914, via a bracelet watch, the Panther skin design and other depictions of the animal have grown to become an important emblem of the French luxury brand.

Over a period of time, the delicate and elegant pieces of the Panthère line, especially its watches, have become coveted items worn by famous personalities like Madonna, Lily Collins, Dua Lipa, and more.

Meanwhile, the new partnership marks another important facet for the South Korean girl group. Each member represents various luxury brands, like group mate Jennie is the global brand ambassador for Chanel, while Rosé has a deal with Tiffany & Co. and Lisa with Bulgari.

