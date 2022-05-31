BLACKPINK's Net worth in 2022: Earnings, achievements, and endorsements so far

BLACKPINK's net worth is definitely going to hit you with the DDU-DU-DDU-DU. The four-member ensemble made their debut in 2016, and in a short period of time have taken over the world with their catchy music and stunning visuals. Among the long list of accomplishments, BLACKPINK also enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, all thanks to their successful discography and personal achievements.

The multilingual group made their debut under YG Entertainment with the album Square One with the lead tracks Boombayah and Whistle. Both of the songs sky rocketed to the charts, bringing in major success.

Since then, the girls have released two studio albums, three EPs, and many singles. With their powerful impact and pretty savage phenomena, how much is BLACKPINK's net worth in 2022?

BLACKPINK's net worth 2022 explored

The global hit girl group is undoubtedly worth millions. BLACKPINK's net worth is rumored to be between a staggering $35 million and $50 million. Not only are they the highest-charting K-pop girl group in history, they are also dubbed YouTube queens.

BLACKPINK has a whopping 74 million plus subscribers on YouTube and are the most subscribed musicians, defeating pop icon Justin Beiber.

BLACKPINK's major source of income is undoubtedly music. Ever since the group debuted, they have managed to stay on top of the charts. Boombayah from their debut album reached the number 1 position on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Singles like DDU-DU-DDU-DU, As If Your Last, Kill This Love, and How You Like That brought commercial success to the band with all of them certified by music associations.

Kpop Girls Charts @kpopggsuperior



. CJ ENM ‘2020 Visionary’ - 10 people who inspired the world public with pioneering achievements in the Korean pop culture world this year: @BLACKPINK is the only Female Musician on the list CJ ENM ‘2020 Visionary’ - 10 people who inspired the world public with pioneering achievements in the Korean pop culture world this year: .@BLACKPINK is the only Female Musician on the list 👏🎉🔥✨ https://t.co/eukWy4ERTx

Another source adding to BLACKPINK's net worth are the tours headlined by the band. The In Your Area World Tour (2018-2020) was a commercial hit for the band, with the girls performing in 18 countries and 26 cities globally. The girl group has also collaborated with western artists like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Cardi B, among others.

Apart from the blockbuster music BLACKPINK makes, the individual careers of the members also pitch in BLACKPINK's net worth. Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa have their own successful careers as they make solo music, appear in K-dramas, and endorse multiple global brands.

BLACKPINK's Endorsements

With stunning visuals and global recognition, the BLACKPINK girls have nabbed multiple endorsement deals both as a group and individual celebrity.

Global and popular brands endorsed by the band include KIA, Adidas, Samsung, Kiss Me, Trevi, LG, and many more.

ⓘ @moonlluv77

#BLACKPINK Look how Blackpink Biggest Brand Endorsement shows that Blackpink is their Biggest Aces but YG keep on losing them Look how Blackpink Biggest Brand Endorsement shows that Blackpink is their Biggest Aces but YG keep on losing them#BLACKPINK https://t.co/6lMZkFASlr

Separately, the quartet are the faces of major fashion brands. Jisoo is the house ambassador for Dior and the new face for Cartier, Lisa advertises for Celine and BVLGARI, Jennie is an ambassador for Chanel and Calvin Klien and Rose is the face for Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany &Co. Their credit list includes many other brands, and it's correct to say that they make a gigantic sum through advertisements.

Kia Worldwide @Kia_Worldwide Are you ready to move?

Enjoy the greatest ever collaboration of Kia Seltos and BLACKPINK.

Stay tuned to @kia_onbeat for more awesome content to come! Are you ready to move?Enjoy the greatest ever collaboration of Kia Seltos and BLACKPINK.Stay tuned to @kia_onbeat for more awesome content to come! https://t.co/ybevRekpuw

Though the actual amount earned by the group through endorsements is a mystery, the fees earned individually are in the markets. Apparently, it costs a minimum of $600k-$800k for any BLACKPINK member to advertise for a brand. However, the fees can be as high as a million dollars. Without a doubt, as a group, BLACKPINK must be racking up much bigger figures.

BLACKPINK's net worth shines as bright as the group's career and accomplishments. Even though they are surrounded by hectic schedules, the quartet presents the best for their fans.

BLACKPINK recently made fans proud with their speech at the British Embassy in Seoul. They were invited to Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, creating a buzz all over social media once again. The Pretty Savage singers are making their comeback soon, and fans might get to see them live as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far