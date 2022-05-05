BLACKPINK's Lisa owns the runway with her impressive catwalk at CELINE's 2022 fashion show

BLACKPINK’s Lisa set the Celine runway ablaze with her chic catwalk and made heads turn with her fierce and bold attitude on the ramp. The K-pop girl group’s takeover of the fashion world has successfully continued, and while none of the members made it onto the red carpet of the Met Gala this year, they certainly remain in the good books of the world’s high-end brands.

As Celine’s global brand ambassador, Lisa put her modeling skills on display in Paris, where the K-pop rapper walked in the fashion brand’s 2022 runway show titled Dans Paris. The singer/rapper wore the brand’s latest 2022 Women's Winter Wear and owned the runway with her professional catwalk.

BLACKPINK's Lisa models in Celine's 2022 Women's Winter Wear Collection in Paris

On May 5, 2022, fashion brand Celine dropped its latest 2022 Women’s Winter Wear Collection, which marked a major moment in Paris. The runway show took place in two historic French buildings: the Hôtel de la Marine, in the newly-restored salons d'apparat, and the Hôtel National des Invalides.

At the beginning of the runway video, models can be seen walking through gilded rooms of the historical and magnificent buildings. The runway shots were taken on a modern-looking soundstage, with the cameras transitioning perfectly for a seamless runway-like virtual experience.

BLACKPINK's Lisa flaunted two different looks from the Women’s Winter Wear Collection. The first ensemble consisted of a silver sequined mini-dress paired with black combat boots and a chain-link bag on her shoulder.

For her hairstyle, Lisa’s hair was cut and dyed into a perfect blonde bob cut and paired with black sunglasses. Her attitude-heavy catwalk flawlessly encapsulated the “cool girl French aesthetic” for which Celine is best known.

In her second look, BLACKPINK's Lisa came out looking fabulous once again in a double-breasted motorcycle jacket and leather mini-skirt. The K-pop rapper stylishly held onto Celine’s latest quilted black-colored chain-link bag for her accessories. Lisa effortlessly carried off a blonde bob hairdo with black sunglasses resting on her face.

Meanwhile, the brand's creative director, Hedi Slimane, managed and co-produced the soundtrack for the fashion show, which also featured American model Kaia Jordan Gerber. As per fashion media outlets, the 63 different looks in the collection were created using cashmere and leather, with turtlenecks, dresses, trousers, and more made in Celine’s atelier.

Edited by Danyal Arabi