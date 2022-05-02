BLACKPINK's Lisa is an effortless muse for Bulgari in her recent 'LILI's FILM'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is back with another LILI FILM on her official YouTube channel. The K-pop idol uploaded new content to her channel and updated fans about her current activities and whereabouts. In her recent vlog, Lisa shared moments from her recent trip to Europe.

The K-pop rapper virtually took fans around and shared her fun visit to Disneyland Paris, where her playful and sweet nature certainly melted fans’ hearts. Despite being on an extended hiatus, each group member makes it a point to update fans about their day-to-day activities. From modeling for luxury brands to collaborating with them, the girls are up and about creating a buzz on social media.

BLACKPINK Lisa's exciting trip to Paris

On April 30, 2022, BLACKPINK's Lisa took to YouTube and uploaded a vlog on her channel called Lilifilm Official. Titled LILI’s Film - Europe Vlog, the singer updated fans about her recent visit to Paris. During the first half of her vlog, Lisa flaunted her chic yet simple outfit for Disneyland.

The rapper took fans on a magical journey to Disneyland, where she purchased official merchandise, went on various rides, waved back at Disney characters during the parades, and of course posed in front of the legendary Disney/Cinderella castle.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa also added her day two official visit to luxury jewelry brand Bulgari. The Bulgari flagship store had different kinds of high-end jewelry, which Lisa didn’t hesitate to try on.

As a global brand ambassador and muse for the jewelry brand, Lisa donned herself in precious rings and necklaces. In her vlog, the singer also learned about various precious stones and posed for the camera while wearing them.

The K-pop idol also shared snippets from her day three visit to Bulgari, where she officially shot an ad campaign for the brand. Bulgari also took its official Instagram account and uploaded pictures of Lisa to flaunt their flagship store. Lisa wore the brand’s exclusive jewelry and showcased her ethereal beauty in a chic black and white outfit.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members are currently busy shooting videos and magazine cover pictures for various brands. The group recently created YouTube history once again on April 27, as their debut hit track BOOMBAYAH exceeded 1 million views on the online streaming platform.

The K-pop queens are now officially the first K-pop act to achieve this legendary milestone in the Korean music industry. With this latest accomplishment, the group's fame and popularity continues to be on the rise.

Edited by Khushi Singh