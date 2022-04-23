BLACKPINK's Lisa melts hearts with her pet-mom vibes in recent interview with Elle Korea

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently featured as the cover star for Elle Korea’s May 2022 magazine issue. The K-pop artist styled herself in chic clothing and posed with her family pet dog, Love. She also filmed an interview with the magazine and answered questions by choosing appropriate emojis to support her answers.

During the interview, Lisa was asked about her source of energy these days, and the K-pop idol didn’t hesitate in answering that she gets it from her beloved pets at home. The MONEY rapper currently has five cats named Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis, and Lego. She also has a Doberman named Love.

BLACKPINK's Lisa sits with Elle Korea for its "Emoji Interview"

On April 22, 2022, the K-pop rapper/singer Lisa was featured in Elle Korea’s video titled SUPER CUTE! BLACKPINK LISA's Emoji interview. For this fun interview, Lisa had to answer the questions by picking up a suitable printed emoji stick. The singer enjoyed the interview and giggled her way through it.

Lisa answered various interesting questions ranging from her favorite fashion trends, to her favorite K-drama series, and what her birthday celebrations were like. During the interview, Elle magazine’s staff asked Lisa about her source of energy throughout the photo shoot and days in general.

BLACKPINK's Lisa didn’t take time in picking a cat and a dog emoji stick and stated:

"My babies."

Fans of the singer know that Lisa has six pets- five cats and one dog. They also stated that Lisa truly radiates pet-mom vibes when she uploads pictures her pets.

𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞🖤 @LiliesHome_ LISA: When I got Love, I knew the differences on how dogs and cats carry themselves and express their love very clearly. Now that I received different kind of love, I am doubly happy LISA: When I got Love, I knew the differences on how dogs and cats carry themselves and express their love very clearly. Now that I received different kind of love, I am doubly happy https://t.co/szZ86flQsD

Lisa told Elle magazine that if she spoke about her pets it would take up the whole interview as the idol didn’t need much convincing to talk about them. She explained her recent addition to her family, a Doberman named Love. She also happily shared that Love was a part of the photo shoot for Elle Korea.

BLACKPINK's Lisa enthusiastically spoke about her five cats, who unfortunately weren’t part of the photoshoot. Towards the end, Lisa confessed that she indeed misses her pets and would head home after the interview so that she doesn’t miss feeding them. She stated:

"Miss you. Going to go straight home to them after this."

Meanwhile, in the latest news, BLACKPINK made history on YouTube as the group’s debut music video, BOOMBAYAH, hit 1.4 million views on April 23, 2022. The K-pop global sensation has become the first group in the Korean music industry to achieve this incredible feat, further proving their worldwide success and popularity.

BOOMBAYAH is now the girl group’s third music video to achieve this landmark, following other hit tracks, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Kill This Love. With BLACKPINK's ever-rising fame and success, there's no stopping what they can do.

Edited by Khushi Singh