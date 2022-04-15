BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns fans with her latest cover pictures for Elle Magazine

BLACKPINK's Lisa has made heads turn with her captivating pictures for Elle Magazine's May issue. The K-pop idol posed for the magazine as its cover star, styled in Celine’s latest Summer/Spring collection.

On April 15, 2022, Elle Magazine took to its official Instagram account to reveal the cover star of its May issue. Lisa, as part of the magazine’s focus of the month, partook in some wholesome conversations.

Although BLACKPINK is on an extended hiatus, each member makes it a point to keep fans updated about their current projects on their official social media accounts. Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo are global ambassadors for various high-end luxury brands and have featured as cover stars for various fashion magazines.

BLACKPINK's Lisa bedazzles in her latest looks the latest issue of Elle Magazine

Photographed by Kim Hee-joon, Lisa posed in front of four backdrops while donning fashion brand Celine’s latest Summer/Spring 2022 collection. In the first picture, Lisa wore a casual beige colored sweater. Her hair was dyed blonde with bangs falling perfectly on her forehead. Her makeup comprised nude shades with bold black-colored eyeliner.

In her second pictorial, BLACKPINK's Lisa posed for a classic monochromatic visual, perched comfortably on a wooden couch. She was styled in a chic outfit comprising a short coat, shorts, and a striped blouse, pairing her outfit with ankle-tie heels.

The third picture had Lisa showing off a stunning all-black outfit. The K-pop idol wore a shimmering black crop-top with sequins bedazzled on it, with a pair of black trousers and a short black coat with buttons stitched on the end of each sleeve.

Lastly, BLACKPINK's Lisa posed against a rather bright backdrop with a red rose in her hand, wearing a brown and silver sequin top with minimalist makeup and jewelry.

Lisa opens up about her ongoing success and more

Elle Magazine’s latest issue titled Draw Your Mind also features Lisa’s interview, in which she shared her thoughts about her current success and the various events that have added to her ever-growing popularity.

In her interview with Elle Magazine, Lisa spoke about her record-breaking solo debut track, LALISA, and hitmaker B-side track MONEY. She said,

"I wasn’t expecting much in terms of results. I simply thought that I’d do my best, then gratefully accept whatever response I received, but both songs have been receiving love for such a long time now. It’s to the extent where I’m still consistently receiving ‘proof’ from foreign fans that they heard ‘MONEY’ at clubs in their respective countries."

When asked if she was surprised while watching herself perform, BLACKPINK's Lisa said that she was once stunned by a fancam video of one of her performances. The rapper admitted:

"I once watched a video of a day where I performed on stage at a concert on the same day that I arrived after a long flight and I looked so excited and overflowing with energy in the video. It was a moment where I realized once again that I really get so much energy from my fans in person."

In the end, Lisa spoke about the BLACKPINK members’ determination to keep fans happy and produce wonderful music for them. She signed off by saying:

"The other members and I tell each other to work hard at our respective tasks so that we can maintain our unique standard as BLACKPINK."

Fans react to BLACKPINK Lisa's latest Elle Magazine pictures

Upon seeing Lisa’s stunning and bold pictures as the cover star for Elle Magazine, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement. They stated that the idol’s gorgeous visuals and chic outfits gave off girl crush vibes.

BLACKPINK has released no new music since October 2020, when they released THE ALBUM with hitmaker title track Lovesick Girls. Since then, the group has been missing from the music scene. Barring the recent solo debuts of Rosé and Lisa, the group has only released 24 songs, not considering the different versions and re-releases of the same songs.

Despite a skyrocketing career spanning six years, their music releases haven’t been frequent. A major problem in the last few years has been the dissatisfaction of the BLINKs with YGE due to a lack of systematic comebacks.

