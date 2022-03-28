BLACKPINK's Lisa celebrates her birthday with family and friends, shares heartwarming pictures with fans

BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrated her birthday on March 27, with the K-pop sensation enjoying her time by spending the special day with family and friends in Thailand.

The 25 year-old singer was dolled up in a fun yet chic outfit and shared her memories with excited fans. The South Korean sensation is one of the most popular and loved members of the group.

As soon as the rapper turned a year older, BLINKs and Lilies (fans of Lisa) from around the globe flooded social media platforms with sweet messages and emotional notes for her. Group members Jennie, Rose, and Jisso, too, wished her a happy birthday and posted adorable pictures of Lisa.

BLACKPINK's Lisa styled herself in a Barbie-like outfit for her 25th birthday

On March 27, BLACKPINK's Lisa celebrated her birthday and shared an endless series of pictures on her official Instagram account. The idol also uploaded mesmerizing pictures to her Instagram story, blowing candles and eating cake.

This year, Lisa spent her special day with loved ones after 3 years of being busy with her career and didn’t forget to share some sweet memories with her parents.

rinuh @thedailyblink lisa with her parents for her 25th birthday ahh i’m so happy for my baby 🥺 lisa with her parents for her 25th birthday ahh i’m so happy for my baby 🥺 https://t.co/hDAhXoLsnW

The MONEY superstar styled herself in a blue-colored, Barbie-like outfit which had puffy net flowers attached to the off-shoulder top and short skirt. She styled her hair in a blonde-colored high ponytail with some shimmering stickers attached to the side of her hair.

Clearly, BLACKPINK's Lisa went all out when it came to makeup, and glammed herself up with silver under-eye glitter. For her nail extensions, Lisa painted a shiny silver gel nail polish on her well-manicured nails.

The K-pop singer cut four cakes, two two-tier cakes and two three-tier cakes, decorated with delicate and beautiful cream icing. In total, the K-pop singer shared 12 pictures with fans on her social media account and thanked everyone for wishing her well and keeping her in their prayers.

She wrote:

"I'm so happy that this year I can spend my birthday with family and friends. Thank you everyone for making another year of my birthday so special."

Lisa makes a wish before blowing out the candles (Image via lalalalisa_m/Instagram)

Lisa's pretty pink-colored cake with gold dust (Image via lalalalisa_m/Instagram)

BLINKs react to BLACKPINK Lisa's stunning birthday pictures

After Lisa shared a series of birthday pictures, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing Lisa styled in a gorgeous outfit. They were also happy to see the K-pop idol celebrating her birthday with family and sent their birthday wishes to her.

🎂heart_27 @heart_ohlala @PopBase



HBD LALISA MANOBAL

#SuperstarLalisaDay

#LovingLisaDay @lali_031827 Our Human Barbie, your happiness is our happiness. Happy happy birthday. We love you so much!HBD LALISA MANOBAL @PopBase @lali_031827 Our Human Barbie, your happiness is our happiness. Happy happy birthday. We love you so much!HBD LALISA MANOBAL#SuperstarLalisaDay #LovingLisaDay https://t.co/WBUQ4XtDTe

💍🌼lara🌼 @laliceee0327__ 🥳 We love you so much!! Always be healthy and happy



HBD LALISA MANOBAL

#SuperstarLalisaDay

#LovingLisaDay @PopBase Happy Birthday LISA!🥳 We love you so much!! Always be healthy and happyHBD LALISA MANOBAL @PopBase Happy Birthday LISA! 🎂🥳 We love you so much!! Always be healthy and happy 😘HBD LALISA MANOBAL#SuperstarLalisaDay#LovingLisaDay https://t.co/nhPdXPPW0s

Meanwhile, the K-pop superstar continues to prove her unparalleled talent and has set a new record on the online music streaming platform, Spotify. Lisa’s solo album LALISA recently surpassed 573 million streams on Spotify.

Her two-sided track album, with the songs LALISA and MONEY, became the most-streamed album by a K-pop act in the history of Spotify.

