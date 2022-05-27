BLACKPINK attends Queen Elizabeth II's birthday and platinum jubilee celebrations at the British Embassy in Korea

Global K-pop queen BLACKPINK recently visited the British Embassy in Seoul, South Korea to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday and Platinum Jubilee celebrations with embassy officials. The mega K-pop idols were spotted together, with all members in one place publicly, in what seemed like after ages.

This year marks the British Queen’s 70th year as monarch. The K-pop girl group attended the event as the United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change ambassadors. The quartet was the promotional ambassador for 2021’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

BLACKPINK's Rosé delivers a short speech at the British Embassy in Seoul

On May 26, 2022, the world-famous K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, attended Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, at the residence of the British ambassador, Colin Crooks, in central Seoul, South Korea.

BLACKPINK's Rosé took the opportunity and gave a speech congratulating the Queen of England on her birthday as well as commemorating the Platinum Jubilee. On behalf of the other group members, the Australia-born artist said that they were thankful to the Embassy for giving them the opportunity to be the ambassadors of the Climate Change Conference (COP26). Rosé stated:

"We want to say thank you again to the Embassy for giving us that opportunity to be the ambassadors of the COP26. We are so happy to be invited to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty."

All four group members, who are reportedly busy working on their comeback album, looked splendid in their sophisticated yet chic outfits. The eldest member of the group, Jisoo was styled in a black and white ensemble consisting of a white shirt, a black shimmering v-neck over-top, a black mini-skirt, and boots.

Rosé looked stunning in her semi-formal outfit comprising of black trousers and a black top paired with a gray jacket. Her hair was half-pushed back with some tresses falling on her shoulders. The idol dyed her hair strawberry blonde and completely nailed her appearance.

Group member Jennie was styled in an elegant embroidered off-white dress with a simple black waist-tie that was tied around her fitted dress. The singer’s hair was left open and styled in a beach-wave look and was dyed in brownish-blonde hair color.

Last but never the least, group maknae Lisa sported a semi-formal look with a white ruffled shirt and black trousers. Lisa’s hair was styled into a short haircut with bangs and was dyed blonde.

The group members are currently focusing on individual activities but have also started making appearances as a group for interviews and photoshoots.

BLACKPINK recently sat down for an in-depth interview with the famous American magazine Rolling Stone and spoke about their journey, trials and tribulations as a group and as individual artists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava