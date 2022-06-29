"Stunningly gorgeous": K-pop fans react to BTS V's pictures from Celine's after-party

Global K-pop star BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has been making headlines due to his recent visit to Paris, France, to attend luxury fashion house Celine’s Spring-Summer 2023 men's collection show. He is accompanied by BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo Gum. The trio have been impressing netizens with their iconic outfits and charming style.

Fans of the three Korean celebrities have been pouring their love and admiration for them on several social media platforms, with many hashtags related to the trio trending on Twitter. K-pop idol V’s chic leather outfit is currently the talk of the town, and his after-party pictures are making the rounds on the internet. One fan shared a picture of the idol’s final outfit and called it "stunningly gorgeous."

BTS' V stuns fans in his red leather jacket and dazzling black ensemble at Celine's after-party

K-pop idol V, aka Kim Taehyung, was invited to attend high-end luxury brand Celine’s Men Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show which was held on June 26, 2022. He hopped onto a private jet with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum for the same, and shared a few airport pictures on his official Instagram account.

Before getting all decked up for Celine’s fashion show, the Butter singer shared numerous posts and stories on his official Instagram account. Eating high-end dinners, relaxing in a public garden with a lollipop in his mouth, and experiencing the pleasant Paris weather on a rooftop are just some of the ways V has been occupied in one of the most fashion-forward cities in the world.

After sharing snippets of the brand’s fashion show, featuring models styled in Celine’s latest collections, he went on to attend the brand’s after-party. BTS’ V posed with various A-list celebrities and stunned fans with his outfit change.

blackpink_ @blackpi14054193 Lisa at the Celine after party with BTS V, Park Bogum and modle Han Ji Lisa at the Celine after party with BTS V, Park Bogum and modle Han Ji https://t.co/MRLk0g33Zp

Styled in a classic outfit, K-pop idol V wore a lightly-striped black suit with a white t-shirt underneath. For his after-party hairstyle, the Dynamite singer pulled off a wavy look with soft bangs resting perfectly on his forehead.

Known as a social butterfly, the Permission To Dance crooner took the opportunity to click pictures with many international celebrities and models at Celine’s after-party. Apart from Korean actor Park Bo Gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, V posed with fellow South Korean model Han-ji, British-American music producer Izzy Camina, and musical duo Frost Children, among others.

Fan reacts to BTS V's after-party pictures

As various A-list celebrities posted pictures with K-pop idol V on their official accounts, eagle-eyed fans took to social media to express their excitement at the celebrity crossovers. Many fans stated that they were happy to see V (Kim Taehyung) having the time of his life.

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa pole dance at Celine's after-party

taehyung and lisa doing the pole dance taehyung and lisa doing the pole dance 😭https://t.co/aWdQAbiVlp

On the one hand, V’s interactions with various celebrities took over the internet, and on the other, the K-pop idol’s pole dancing videos created quite the buzz. The BTS member certainly had a gala time at Celine's after-party, as did BLACKPINK's Lisa who also tried out her pole dancing skills.

Having some experience with pole dancing because of her LALISA music video, the BLACKPINK singer easily flaunted different techniques with a smile on her face. As BTS’ V was new to the dance form, he was accompanied by a dancer whose footsteps he followed.

